Russell Brand Transfers Oxfordshire Mansion to Wife Laura Gallacher for No Payment

Russell Brand transferred his Oxfordshire mansion to wife Laura Gallacher for no payment, Land Registry records show, while he serves his prison sentence.

Russell Brand, the British actor and comedian, has transferred ownership of his riverside mansion to his wife, Laura Gallacher, without receiving any payment. Land Registry documents obtained by The Sun show the transfer of Thatched Cottage in Hambleden, near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire. The papers were lodged on Sept 15, and the disclosure comes while Brand is serving a 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault.

Brand, 51, was sentenced on 9 November by Mr Justice Joel Bennathan at Southwark Crown Court in London. The sentence of 10 years and six months covers offences committed between 2004 and 2009. Brand, who maintained during his trial that his sexual encounters were consensual, is now held at HMP Littlehey.

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Thatched Cottage Transfer to Laura Gallacher Details

Land Registry paperwork describes the transaction as a 'Transfer (not for value or reverse premium)', which means no purchase price was paid. The application identifies Russell Edward Brand as the previous owner and Laura Kate Brand as the recipient, with the property transferred in its entirety.

The documents state that there was no outstanding mortgage or other registered charge on the house when the application was made. The transfer was lodged at 10.08am on Sept 15, and London law firm Druces LLP submitted the application on Laura's behalf.

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The Sun reported that the application included a transfer deed and supporting evidence, along with a £140 registration fee. The recorded property value is £3.8 million (S$6.5 million). That figure is considerably lower than previous estimates suggesting the property could be worth approximately £6 million.

Brand bought the house for a reported £3.3 million in 2016 and is understood to have spent approximately £1 million on improvements. The six-bedroom property dates from 1897 and stands on roughly an acre of land beside the River Thames. It includes landscaped gardens, a swimming pool and a private cinema.

Laura Gallacher Responds with Message from Prison

Laura Gallacher shared a message from her jailed husband on a new episode of the couple's podcast, Sunday Service. She said Brand had asked her to read a statement to their followers, in which he maintained that he is not guilty of the offences for which he was jailed.

In the message, Brand described HMP Littlehey as a prison holding some of the most serious sex offenders in Europe. He said he had already seen that the staff there were strong, kind and dedicated. He also said he did not know which other inmates were innocent, and urged listeners to love, pray for and forgive one another.

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Gallacher became emotional while reading the statement. She said she wanted to continue the work established within the Sunday Service community, which she described as very close to her and Brand's hearts. She said the ambitions remained the same, and that she and Brand trusted God and His plan, though the separation would take some getting used to.

Civil Claims and Police Investigation Next Steps

Brand faces the possibility of financial claims from women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. A woman has brought proceedings in the High Court in London seeking £100,000 in damages over an alleged assault at Brand's Los Angeles home in 2008.

Brand is also defending a civil lawsuit in New York brought by a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her during the production of the 2011 comedy film Arthur. The transfer of the Oxfordshire property has drawn attention as those legal matters continue.

Under the sentence, Brand was told he would serve two-thirds of his term before being released on licence. The Metropolitan Police is continuing to investigate two additional allegations of rape against Brand, and those allegations have not resulted in convictions.