Taiwan detected two Russian military aircraft entering its air defence identification zone, while Japan protested to Moscow after two aircraft believed to be Russian violated its airspace off Okinoshima. The reports come ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival in China for the APEC leaders' summit.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said it detected two Russia n military aircraft flying off its east coast on Tuesday, Nov 17, while Japan protested to Moscow after two aircraft believed to be Russia n violated its airspace.

The reports come ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival in China's southern city of Shenzhen for this week's APEC leaders' summit. China and Russia have close diplomatic and military ties. Taiwan's ministry said the Russian aircraft entered the island's air defence identification zone from the northeast early on Tuesday. After flying through airspace to Taiwan's east, they exited the zone south of the eastern county of Taitung.

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Taiwan Monitors Russian Aircraft Activity

The ministry did not identify the aircraft type. The ministry used joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance means to monitor the full course of the activity and responded appropriately, it added in a brief statement, without giving details. Earlier, Japan lodged a strong protest to Moscow after two aircraft believed to be Russian violated its airspace off the island of Okinoshima in southwestern Fukuoka, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.

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The violation of Japan's airspace by Russian aircraft is a serious infringement of Japan's sovereignty, Kihara said, adding that the safety threat was completely unacceptable. We lodged a strong protest with Russia and urged it to prevent a recurrence, he said. The Japan Self-Defence Forces scrambled fighter aircraft and took necessary measures in response, such as issuing warnings and notifications, the country's defence ministry said.

The suspected Russian aircraft were subsequently confirmed to have transited the Tsushima Strait, passed between Yonaguni Island and Taiwan, and proceeded into the Pacific Ocean, it added. Yonaguni is the Japanese island closest to Taiwan, about 100 km off its east. A map issued by Japan's defence ministry showed a flight path to Taiwan's east, heading in a southerly direction.

Japan Protests Russian Airspace Violation

The last confirmed violation of Japan's airspace by Russian aircraft was off Rebun Island off Hokkaido, in September 2024, the ministry said. In 2023, Taiwan spotted two Russian warships off its eastern coast and sent its own aircraft and ships to keep watch. Taiwan has joined the United States and allies in wide-ranging sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Over the past six years, democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has regularly reported Chinese navy ships and air force aircraft operating around the island, as Beijing seeks to press its claims.