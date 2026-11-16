Procedural objections by Russia halted the UN Review Conference on November 16, preventing initial votes on regulating lethal autonomous weapons systems.

The United Nations Review Conference of the Convention on Conventional Weapons commenced on November 16 with immediate procedural obstacles when Russia blocked the adoption of the meeting agenda. This action effectively halted the conference proceedings before substantive discussions on lethal autonomous weapons systems could begin. The obstruction occurred amidst global appeals for strict international regulations on AI-driven military technology.

UN Conference Blocked by Russian Objection

Russia triggered the procedural stand-off by objecting to the participation of observers from the European Union and various civil society organizations in the debate. This veto power prevented the formal adoption of an agenda for the talks, bringing the conference to a halt before noon on the first day. Conference President Julien Thoni of Switzerland ordered informal consultations to resolve the deadlock and sought a solution to the impasse.

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Global Push for Binding Autonomous Weapons Regulations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres used the opening of the conference to appeal for countries to establish strict and binding rules on the use of lethal autonomous weapons systems. He explicitly called on delegates to negotiate a legally binding instrument that includes clear prohibitions and restrictions on these technologies. The call comes as warfare undergoes radical transformation, with armies seeking to capitalize on artificial intelligence to identify and strike targets with greater speed and accuracy.

Civil Society Warns of Civilian Exposure Risks

Human Rights Watch told the conference that failing to regulate these systems would leave civilians dangerously exposed to harm from autonomous machines. The NGO emphasized the critical dangers of allowing such weapons to select and kill targets without any human intervention. Anna Hehir, head of military AI governance at the Future of Life Institute, insisted that states must not allow governments blocking progress to hold the future hostage.

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International Committee of the Red Calls for Bans

The International Committee of the Red Cross is calling for a ban on two specific categories of autonomous weapons: unpredictable autonomous weapons and those designed to directly target humans. ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric stated that states have a crucial responsibility to ensure the future of warfare is not handed over to machines. She warned that future generations will judge whether leaders acted to prevent a world where machines autonomously kill humans.

Divided Stances on Future Weaponry Governance

While 163 states adopted a resolution in October at the UN General Assembly calling for negotiations on rules, five countries voted against it: the United States, Russia, Belarus, Israel, and North Korea. Nine countries abstained, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China, which maintains carefully cultivated ambiguity on the issue. The United States has proposed a five-year process for a non-binding instrument, whereas NGOs and the ICRC advocate for a one-year timeline toward binding rules.