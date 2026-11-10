Russia Expels Moldovan Diplomat in Reciprocal Move Over Embassy Dispute

Russia declared a Moldovan diplomat in Moscow undesirable on November 10, retaliating for Moldova's October 23 expulsion of a Russian embassy employee.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, November 10, that it had declared a Moldovan diplomat at the country's Moscow embassy undesirable. The Russia n ministry presented the step as retaliation for a similar move by Moldova taken last month, making the Moldovan diplomat the latest target in an escalating exchange between the two governments.

The decision was announced in a statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website. The ministry said it had summoned Moldova's ambassador to Russia to inform him of the decision, which it described as being based on the principle of reciprocity.

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Moldova's October 23 Decision Triggered the Response

The Russian Foreign Ministry tied its action directly to a Moldovan decision dated October 23, under which Chisinau declared an employee of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau a 'persona non grata'. Under this label, the individual is no longer welcome in the host country, and the Russian response mirrors that step.

Reciprocity is a long-standing principle in diplomacy, under which one country answers the expulsion or restriction of its diplomats with a comparable measure. In this case, the Russian ministry framed its decision as a direct answer to the October 23 move, rather than as a separate initiative.

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Russia Rejects Moldova's Drone Accusations

The diplomatic dispute sits alongside a broader disagreement over airspace and territory. The Moldovan government has issued a long series of protests about what it says are Russian drones from the more than 4-1/2-year-old war in Ukraine that have landed on its territory.

The Russian Foreign Ministry rejected those claims. It said Moldova had provided no proof that the drones were Russian, and it accused Moldovan authorities of whipping up anti-Russian sentiment. Moscow's position therefore places the burden of evidence on Chisinau, while Moldova's complaints about the drones continue to be part of the wider tension between the two capitals.

Moldova's EU Ambitions Shape the Diplomatic Standoff

Moldova, an ex-Soviet state lying between Ukraine and Romania, is led by pro-European President Maia Sandu. The country is seeking membership of the European Union by 2030, a goal that places its foreign policy firmly on a westward course.

The source report does not describe any further diplomatic steps, scheduled talks, or follow-up measures from either government. What is confirmed is that the expulsions now run in both directions, with Russia's November 10 decision answering Moldova's October 23 move, and that the two countries remain at odds over the drone incidents and the accusations surrounding them.