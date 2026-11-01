Russia and Ghana Agree to Develop 2,000 MW Nuclear Power Plant

Russia and Ghana have agreed to cooperate on a 2,000-megawatt nuclear power plant following talks at the Russia-Africa Summit. The two countries also signed a defense pact and discussed agriculture and scholarships.

Russia has agreed to work with Ghana on developing a 2,000-megawatt nuclear power plant following talks at the Russia-Africa Summit, Ghana ian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said on Saturday.

The announcement came after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama held talks on the sidelines of the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow on October 30, 2026. The project is aimed at strengthening energy security and industrialisation, Ablakwa said in a statement on X. The announcement came a day after Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, said it was in talks with four African countries, including Ghana, on large nuclear power projects.

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Ghana Russia Summit Energy Deal

First held in 2019, the Russia-Africa Summit is part of a concerted push by Moscow to deepen economic ties with Africa through energy cooperation. Ghana and Russia also agreed to deepen defence ties through a new pact covering assets for Ghana's military. Ablakwa said Russian President Vladimir Putin had barred the participation of Ghanaians in Russia's war in Ukraine, including through irregular recruitment or voluntary enlistment.

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Other commitments included support for Ghana's agriculture sector, and increased scholarships for Ghanaian students in Russia. The agreement reflects Russia's broader strategy of expanding its influence across Africa through energy and security partnerships. For Ghana, the nuclear project would represent a major step toward diversifying its energy mix and supporting industrial growth. Rosatom's talks with four African countries signal growing interest in nuclear power across the continent as nations seek reliable electricity supplies.

Ghana has long expressed interest in nuclear energy as part of its long-term development plans. The defense pact adds another dimension to the relationship, covering assets for Ghana's military. Putin's decision to bar Ghanaians from the Ukraine war addresses concerns about recruitment of African nationals into the conflict. The commitment on agriculture and scholarships further broadens the scope of cooperation beyond energy and defense.

Future Nuclear Plant Talks

The Russia-Africa Summit has become a key platform for Moscow to strengthen ties with African nations. Energy cooperation, including nuclear power, remains a central pillar of these efforts. Details on financing, timelines, and construction for the nuclear plant have not yet been announced. The two countries are expected to continue discussions on implementation in the coming months.