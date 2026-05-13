Russian forces carried out a massive daytime drone assault on Ukraine, a departure from their usual nighttime attacks, resulting in at least six fatalities and numerous injuries. President Zelenskyy reported over 800 drones deployed, with civilian areas and infrastructure targeted. Flagged as a calculated move during U.S. President Trump's visit to China, the attack has escalated geopolitical tensions.

Russian forces launched a large-scale daytime drone attack across Ukraine on Wednesday, marking a shift in their aerial assault strategy, which usually targets Ukrainian cities at night.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that at least 800 Russian drones were deployed since midnight, killing at least six people and injuring dozens, including children. The attacks were concentrated in western Ukraine, particularly in the Rivne region, where three civilians were killed and four wounded. Infrastructure and residential buildings also sustained significant damage. In the Odesa region, the drone strikes resulted in at least eight injuries, while explosions were reported in the central regions of Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy.

Local authorities also confirmed fatalities in the border village of Stara Pogoshch and the town of Sevsk, where a post office was hit. The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was not spared, as residents sought refuge in metro stations while sirens blared and air defense systems engaged incoming drones.

Zelenskyy condemned the attack, suggesting it was a deliberate act of aggression timed to coincide with U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China, aiming to disrupt geopolitical stability and divert attention from the war. He urged both Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to address Russia's ongoing invasion during their meetings. This prolonged assault is part of a broader campaign by Russian forces, with Ukrainian military intelligence warning of further strikes targeting critical infrastructure.

The attacks have exacerbated tensions in a conflict that has persisted for over four years, with Ukrainian officials calling for international intervention to curb Russia's military aggression





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