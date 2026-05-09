Russia's Victory Day Parade: Reduced Weapons and Tightened Security

Russia's Victory Day parade will take place without tanks, missiles, and other heavy weapons this year, due to the threat of Ukrainian attacks. Security measures have been tightened amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Troops march during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade at the Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St. Petersburg, Russia , on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

In Moscow, security was tight as President Vladimir Putin was set to speak at a Red Square parade commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. The US-brokered three-day ceasefire eased concerns about possible Ukrainian attempts to disrupt the festivities. Putin, in power for more than a quarter-century, has used Victory Day to showcase the country's military might and rally support for his military action in Ukraine.

This year, for the first time in nearly two decades, the parade will take place without tanks, missiles, and other heavy weapons





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Russia Ukraine Victory Day Parade Tanks Missiles Tightened Security US-Brokered Ceasefire Vladimir Putin Armed Forces Ukrainian Strikes Red Square Kremlin Troops Moscow Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square Palace Square Red Square Parade Victory Day Celebrations Officials US President Trump Tweet Strikes Kiev Zelenskyy Long-Range Attacks Tactics Russian Energy Facilities Russian Defense Ministry Kharkiv Russian Authorities Kremlin Spokesman President Lukashenko Prime Minister

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