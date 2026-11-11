Russia shoots down 92 drones over Leningrad region, causing fire at Kirishi refinery

Russian defence forces intercepted 92 drones over the Leningrad region early Wednesday, after a drone attack on the Kirishi oil refinery on Monday that sparked a fire and claimed one life. Neighboring Baltic states warned of drone threats and activated NATO air defence jets.

Russia shot down 92 drones over the Leningrad region northwest of Moscow early on Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026, according to Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko who posted the claim on the Telegram messaging app.

The region houses the ports of Ust‑Luga, Primorsk and Vysotsk, which are key for Russia's oil and grain exports on the Baltic Sea, and the Kirishi oil refinery, Russia's second‑largest facility. A drone strike on Monday struck the Kirishi refinery, operated by Surgutneftegaz, setting the plant on fire and resulting in the death of a woman in the area.

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The refinery's location near St Petersburg, the hometown of President Vladimir Putin, heightened concerns about the attack's impact on national security infrastructure. The satellites and radar networks supposedly detected the 92 drones before they reached the refineries, according to the governor's post. International space‑based surveillance could not immediately corroborate the report, as the statement came directly from a regional political figure.

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Baltic States Activate Air Defence

Meanwhile, neighboring Latvia and Lithuania issued advisories urging people to seek shelter from the threat of unidentified drones potentially entering their airspace via Russia or Belarus. Both governments also activated NATO air defence fighter jets, a move that underscores the potential escalation of drone activity in the region. In Ukraine, a separate drone attack caused a power outage in portions of the central city of Kryvyi Rih, a major industrial centre and the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

An official relayed the interruption via Telegram, noting that the electricity failure could disrupt local manufacturing operations. These incidents come against the backdrop of US diplomatic efforts to initiate a new peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. The United States announced a renewed peace push at the first Russia‑Ukraine talks in nine months, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi. The talks are set to continue into Wednesday.

The Russian defence ministry confirmed the interception of the drones, citing improved radar and air defence systems designed to counter low‑altitude threats. However, details about the technology used to neutralise the drones were not disclosed. The number of drones intercepted-92-marks a significant escalation in the frequency of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure, according to military analysts. The drills and alerts by NATO and Baltic states suggest that the drones could have been launched from hostile positions within or nearby Belarus.

Environmental and Port Disruptions

The Kirishi refinery's fire has prompted an assessment of potential environmental damage, given the plant's large storage tanks and the proximity to the Baltic Sea. Environmental agencies are monitoring the area for any release of hydrocarbons into the water. Local businesses in the port towns have reported disruptions to shipping schedules, as concerns over aerial threats prompted temporary halts to inbound and outbound cargo. The ports' strategic importance for Russia's economy means any continued attacks could have broader economic repercussions.

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The broader context of the escalating drone activity coincides with rising tensions in eastern Europe, as Russia continues to refocus military resources towards potential conflicts with its neighbours. The United Nations has expressed concern over the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles in conflict zones, calling for stricter regulations on drone technology to prevent civilian casualties.

The Russian government's response will likely include increased investment in counter‑drone technology and further collaboration with NATO allies to secure the airspace over Eastern Europe. There have been no reports so far of any direct civilian casualties aside from the woman injured at Kirishi, and no indications that the drones carried munitions beyond their intelligence or surveillance roles.

Review of Airspace Sovereignty

The incident has prompted a review of airspace sovereignty, with Russian officials warning that repeated incursions by foreign drones could lead to a rapid escalation in military responses. The United States, meanwhile, continues to push for diplomatic solutions while maintaining a robust military presence in the region to deter further attacks. The commission of these drone strikes marks a new phase in the conflict landscape, where non‑traditional weapons asymmetrically target critical infrastructure.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding attributions, the Russian defence ministry condemned the attacks as "unprovoked aggression" and pledged to strengthen its deterrence capabilities. The combined efforts of regional governments, international allies, and the United Nations will be crucial in managing the risks posed by advanced drone systems in the coming months.