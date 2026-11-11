Russia Signals Possible Non‑Aggression Pacts with NATO States as Part of New Europe Security Framework

Russia's chief negotiator in Ukraine talks suggests Moscow could offer mutual defence or non‑interference agreements with NATO members, hinting at a new security architecture for Europe pending further talks.

Moscow has reportedly signalled it is willing to negotiate new non‑aggression pacts with NATO member states, according to the chief Kremlin negotiator in the Ukraine peace talks. Vladimir Medinsky said the possibility of a fresh European security architecture was the central theme of the two‑day meeting that began on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, but he avoided providing details of the proposals under discussion.

New Security Architecture on the Table

During the conference held in the United Arab Emirates, Medinsky confirmed that the idea of a "new security framework for Europe" formed the core of the negotiations. He did not elaborate on the mechanics of how such an arrangement would function, but his statement suggests that Moscow is exploring ways to redefine existing defence relationships in the region.

Also read Russia sees new security framework for Europe as main thrust of Ukraine talks, delegation source says

Alexey Drobinin, a senior diplomat from Russia's Foreign Ministry, expanded on Medinsky's brief remarks at a security conference in Moscow later that week. Drobinin laid out a set of concrete proposals that could form the backbone of a new arrangement between Russia and selected NATO states.

Proposed Defence and Mutual‑Assistance Packages

Drob'in proposed two main options. The first is a collective‑defence alliance that would see Russia and partner states commit to mutual military assistance, similar to the alliances it maintains with Belarus and North Korea. The second option involves political agreements that entail no support for each other's adversaries if one party is attacked, mirroring the pact Russia already holds with Iran. In practical terms, such agreements could give individual NATO member countries additional security guarantees from Moscow.

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During his speech, which was circulated on the internet as video footage, Drobinin underscored that the proposed frameworks would be negotiated on an individual basis and might be tailored to the specific needs of each NATO member. He characterised the proposals as a potential way for Russia to broaden its influence while also stabilising the European security environment.

European Reactions and Counter‑Arguments

Not all European leaders are receptive to the idea of a comprehensive security overhaul. Several politicians in the region have expressed concern that any broader discussion of European security architecture should only come after tangible progress on the Ukraine conflict, particularly a ceasefire. They argue that the focus should remain on ending hostilities before diverting resources to new strategic frameworks.

In contrast, officials in the United States have indicated they are open to exploring Russia's proposals. The U.S. government, however, emphasises that any negotiations would need to align with broader European interests and security guarantees that underpin NATO's collective defence doctrine.

Implications for the Ukraine Peace Process

The proposal for new security pacts is being discussed alongside ongoing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, which resumed in Istanbul on July 23, 2025, after a near‑absence of dialogue since February. The ceasefire and a settlement of the conflict remain the priorities of the diplomats at the table. The inclusion of security architecture discussions could either accelerate a framework that safeguards all parties or, if not carefully managed, divert attention from the core issues of the Ukraine war.

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Should the talks result in tangible security guarantees, the immediate consequence would be a shift in the balance of influence within Europe. The proposed agreements could serve as a contractual bridge between Russia and individual NATO members, potentially easing the tensions that have characterised the current geopolitical climate.

The next phase will involve detailed negotiations in Moscow and in subsequent rounds of talks hosted by the United Nations and the European Union. The schedule for these follow‑up meetings has yet to be announced by the relevant parties.