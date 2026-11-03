Russia Targets Ukraine Energy Ahead Of US-Brokered Talks

Russian missiles devastate Ukrainian power grids and kill civilians days before scheduled Abu Dhabi peace talks, raising doubts about ceasefire prospects.

Russia launched a massive coordinated strike against Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Tuesday, November 3, knocking out power across large swaths of the country just days before critical US-brokered peace negotiations are set to resume in Abu Dhabi. The assault involved dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones, signaling a significant escalation in hostilities despite the impending diplomatic efforts.

Deadly Attacks On Zaporizhzhia And Energy Grids

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that at least 33 people were killed on Monday when Russia bombed a school in Komyshuvakha, a village near the front line in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. This school was currently being used for aid distribution, and approximately 50 people remain buried under the rubble. Zelenskiy stated that Moscow aimed to kill civilians rather than support the recent humanitarian truce, which ended just two days prior in the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky.

Also read US to Host Ukraine and Russia Talks in Abu Dhabi on Nov 10-11

German Chancellor Merz Supports Diplomatic Efforts

During a press conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Zelenskiy emphasized the malicious intent behind the strikes. Merz described the upcoming talks as a necessary step to end the fighting but noted a lack of serious engagement from Moscow regarding a ceasefire. Germany has emerged as Ukraine's largest supporter since Donald Trump returned to the US presidency and withdrew financial aid.

Scale Of Military Drone And Missile Assaults

Russia deployed 289 drones, 17 ballistic missiles, and 59 cruise missiles during the overnight attack. These projectiles hit power plants and substations ranging from the Black Sea port of Odesa to Rivne in the west. Ukraine's private energy giant DTEK confirmed that three of its five thermal power plants were taken offline, exacerbating the crisis for citizens already enduring long outages.

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Impact On Winter Preparedness And Civilian Life

The timing of the strikes has intensified fears among Ukrainians about surviving the upcoming winter months. Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi noted that a train station and passenger vehicles were also damaged, disrupting transport. Residents in Dnipro and Kyiv are stocking up on water, power banks, and warm sleeping bags, recalling the severe hardships of the previous winter when millions lost heating.

International Response And Upcoming Negotiations

Zelenskiy appealed to allies for additional air defenses, highlighting that the attacks coincided with the US congressional elections. The European Commission announced a meeting for Wednesday with the US, NATO, and European allies to discuss security guarantees. The US-brokered peace talks are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11, marking a critical juncture for the conflict.