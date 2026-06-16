Russian Anti-Putin Artist Shot Dead in Poland; Two Belarusians Arrested

A Russian artist critical of Vladimir Putin was killed near his home in eastern Poland. Two Belarusian citizens were arrested after the shooting. The victim, known for provocative portraits of Russian leaders, was shot at close range. The incident raises concerns about trans national repression and previous Russian assassination plots abroad.

A 44-year-old Russian artist known for his critical stance against Russian President Vladimir Putin was fatally shot near his residence in Biala Podlaska, eastern Poland .

Prosecutors reported the incident on Tuesday, June 16, stating that the victim, identified by Polish media as Robert Kuzovkov but legally named Robert K. to comply with privacy regulations, was an artist who used the pseudonym Semyon Skrepetsky. He was notorious for creating unflattering portraits of Putin, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, and other high-ranking Russian officials, including a depiction of Putin cradled in the arms of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

According to prosecutors, an unidentified assailant approached him near his home, fired two shots, and then discharged three additional rounds at close range before fleeing. The victim succumbed to gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and back at the scene. Following the killing, two Belarusian citizens, aged 37 and 33, were apprehended near the Belarusian Consulate. Polish authorities have not directly implicated Moscow in the slaying, and the Internal Security Agency did not immediately respond to inquiries.

This event occurs against a backdrop of alleged Russian extraterritorial targeting of dissidents, including plots against exiled activists in France and Lithuania, and disrupted schemes in Germany aimed at a weapons supplier to Ukraine and a Ukrainian military official. In 2024, Polish officials arrested an individual suspected of planning to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and a Russian helicopter pilot who defected was killed in Spain, with Russian operatives considered prime suspects





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Artist Killing Putin Critic Poland Belarusian Suspects Transnational Repression

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