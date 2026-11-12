Russian Court Sentences Lawyer Maria Bontsler to 12 Years for Treason

A Russian court in Kaliningrad sentenced rights lawyer Maria Bontsler to 12 years in prison on treason charges. Prosecutors claimed she shared sensitive security data with Ukraine.

A court in Russia's western Kaliningrad exclave on Thursday sentenced rights lawyer Maria Bontsler to 12 years in prison. The verdict was handed down on treason charges after prosecutors alleged she passed sensitive information to Ukraine.

The rights group Slovo Zashchite reported that the 66-year-old lawyer was detained by the FSB intelligence agency. Authorities claimed she provided Kyiv with data on security officers and criminal cases in the region starting from 2024.

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Details of the Treason Accusations

The court statement posted on Telegram did not name Bontsler directly but confirmed the detention details. Prosecutors argued that the information shared involved security officers stationed in the territory bordering Lithuania and Poland.

Additional allegations stated that the lawyer provided Ukraine with information about criminal cases in the exclave. These cases were deemed to be of specific interest to Kyiv officials during the ongoing conflict.

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Defense Arguments and Trial Conduct

Slovo Zashchite asserted that the trial was conducted behind closed doors. The organization claimed Bontsler and her legal team were prevented from attending the proceedings.

The lawyer was reportedly allowed only to give a closing statement during the hearing. Her defense team argued that none of the information cited by prosecutors was actually secret.

The group noted that Bontsler had been in ill health while in detention. Prosecutors had initially sought a 15-year sentence before the court reduced the term to 12 years.

Legal Consequences and Future Restrictions

The 12-year prison term is accompanied by an additional year of restrictions on her professional activity. This sentence follows a pattern of stricter legal measures since the February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

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Russia's parliament has approved legislation making public actions that discredit the army illegal. These laws ban the spread of fake news regarding the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Maria Bontsler is known for working with defendants accused of political offenses in Kaliningrad. The region serves as a critical Russian territory on the Baltic Sea bordering Poland and Lithuania.