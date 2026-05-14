Russian Drone Barrage on Ukraine Kills 6, Wounds Dozens, Rattles Neighbours

Russian President Vladimir Putin awards the Order "For Valiant Labor" to employees of the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology, part of the Roscosmos state space corporation, in Moscow on May 13. In a massive daytime barrage on about 20 regions of Ukraine, Russia fires at least 800 drones, killing at least six people and wounding dozens, including children, in one of the longest attacks by Moscow in the 4-year-old war. The attack begins in midmorning and lasts for hours in the capital of Kyiv, the western city of Lviv near Poland, and the port of Odesa on the Black Sea, among other population centres. The bombardment stretches into the late afternoon, and a cruise and ballistic missile attack could follow the drone barrage. It also rattles neighbours, with Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar summoning the Russian ambassador over a drone attack near Hungary's border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the awarding ceremony for the Order "For Valiant Labor" to employees of the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology, part of the Roscosmos state space corporation, in Moscow on May 13.

KYIV, Ukraine - Russia fired at least 800 drones in a massive daytime barrage on about 20 regions of Ukraine on Wednesday (May 13), killing at least six people and wounding dozens, including children, in one of the longest attacks by Moscow in the 4-year-old war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The attack began in midmorning and lasted for hours in the capital of Kyiv, the western city of Lviv near Poland, and the port of Odesa on the Black Sea, among other population centres, Zelanskyy said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Our soldiers are defending Ukraine, but Russia's obvious goal is to overload air defences," Zelenskyy said, as the bombardment stretched into the late afternoon. He cautioned that a cruise and ballistic missile attack could follow the drone barrage. It also rattled neighbours. Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said his new government has summoned the Russian ambassador over a drone attack near Hungary's border, in a significant shift from his predecessor Viktor Orbán's friendly relations with Moscow.

"The Hungarian government strongly condemns the Russian attack on Transcarpathia," Magyar told journalists, adding that Foreign Minister Anita Orbán will speak with the ambassador Thursday morning. The foreign minister will ask "when Russia and Vladimir Putin plan to finally end this bloody war," Magyar added.

Three people are killed in a region near Kyiv Drone debris fell in an open area in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district with no casualties, city officials said, as air defence systems engaged Russian drones over the capital. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said emergency services responded to the scene. Explosions were heard across the city earlier Wednesday. Three people were killed in a drone attack in the Rivne region west of Kyiv, according to Oleksandr Koval, head of the regional military administration.

Moscow's attacks are unrelenting, even as Ukraine is emboldened by its recent military accomplishments and as US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin said - without providing evidence - that the war could be approaching an end. On Tuesday, Zelenskyy said, 14 Ukrainian regions came under attack, followed by overnight strikes on Ukraine's residential, energy and railway infrastructure.

"It is important to support Ukraine and not remain silent about Russia's war. Every time the war disappears from the top of the news, it encourages Russia to become even more savage," Zelenskyy said, apparently referring to the world's attention being focused on the Iran war. Trump said Tuesday said he believes Moscow and Kyiv will soon reach a deal to end fighting.

"The end of the war in Ukraine I really think is getting very close," Trump said as he left the White House for a summit in Beijing. "Believe it or not, it's getting closer. "Neither leader elaborated on what persuaded them about the possibility of peace in Europe's longest conflict since World War II.

US-led diplomatic efforts over the past year to end the war have fizzled after making no progress on key issues, such as whether Russia gets to keep Ukrainian land it has seized and what can be done to deter Moscow from invading again. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated Wednesday that Moscow's fundamental terms are unchanged, with Putin insisting that Ukraine pull its troops from the four regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - that Russia illegally annexed in September 2022 but hasn't fully captured.

"At that point, a ceasefire will be established, and the parties can calmly engage in negotiations, which, incidentally, will inevitably be very complex and involve a lot of important details," Peskov said. "We're not giving up on diplomatic efforts, and we hope that pressure on Russia, together with negotiations in different formats, will help bring peace," he said in a speech Wednesday in Bucharest, Romania, to representatives of countries on Nato's eastern flank.

"Sanctions are working, our long-range (drone and missile) capabilities are working, and every form of pressure is working," he said. Meanwhile, European governments are assessing the merits of opening talks with Putin. Europe has for years tried to isolate the Russian leader and punished his country with international sanctions. The correlation of forces in the war has shifted in recent months.

Ukraine has gone from pleading for international help with its defence to offering foreign countries its expertise on how to counter attacks, thanks to its domestically developed drone technology. Ukraine's long-range drone and missile attacks have disrupted energy facilities and manufacturing deep inside Russia, with three regions reporting strikes Wednesda





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Russian President Vladimir Putin Drone Barrage Ukraine Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar Drone Attack Near Hungary's Border Transcarpathia Vladimir Putin Order \For Valiant Labor\ Moscow Institute Of Thermal Technology Roscosmos State Space Corporation Kyiv Ukraine Drone Debris Air Defence Systems Obolonskyi District Vitali Klitschko Oleksandr Koval European Governments Isolation Of The Russian Leader International Sanctions Correlation Of Forces Ukraine's Long-Range Drone And Missile Attacks Domestically Developed Drone Technology Disrupted Energy Facilities Manufacturing Deep Inside Russia Three Regions Reporting Strikes

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