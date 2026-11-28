Russian drone attacks killed at least nine civilians in Ukraine on November 28, including seven in Nizhyn. Moscow reported downing a record number of Ukrainian drones in a major aerial engagement.

At least nine civilians were killed across Ukraine on November 28 due to Russian drone attacks, the State Emergency Service confirmed. The deadliest incident occurred in the town of Nizhyn within Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region, where a Russian strike on a local enterprise resulted in seven deaths and seven additional injuries. This surge in aerial violence coincides with reports from Russia indicating that its air defenses intercepted a near-record volume of Ukrainian drone activity overnight.

Nizhyn Enterprise Strike Causes Major Casualties

Emergency responders and police officers immediately began searching for survivors trapped under the debris of the partially collapsed building in Nizhyn. The State Emergency Service reported that the strike on the enterprise facility was particularly devastating, causing significant structural damage and a high casualty count. Seven people lost their lives in this specific incident, while seven others sustained injuries that required urgent medical attention.

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The attack on the Nizhyn enterprise stands as the single most lethal event in the day's reported incidents across the country. Rescuers worked through the day to clear rubble and identify victims in the aftermath of the explosion. The strike highlights the ongoing vulnerability of industrial and commercial infrastructure in northern Ukraine to long-range aerial weaponry.

Moscow Reports Record Interception of Ukrainian Drones

Russia's Defense Ministry stated on the morning of November 28 that its forces had shot down 1,246 Ukrainian drones overnight. This figure represents one of the highest daily interception counts reported since the beginning of the full-scale war. The ministry did not disclose how many drones were launched in total or exactly how many successfully reached their intended targets before being destroyed.

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In the capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that twelve Ukrainian drones were shot down in the hours leading up to the morning announcement. He noted that over an eight-hour period, a total of 462 drones had approached the wider Moscow region since the evening of November 27. Sobyanin claimed that the majority of these aerial threats were suppressed by air defense systems before causing harm.

Strikes Hit Russian Refineries and Regional Infrastructure

Ukrainian drone activity extended well beyond the outskirts of Moscow, targeting critical energy infrastructure in multiple Russian regions. In the southern Rostov region, Governor Yury Slyusar confirmed that over fifty drones were shot down, including several approaching the city of Novoshakhtinsk. This city is home to a major oil refinery that has become a focal point of recent Ukrainian strikes.

While the governor did not immediately specify if the refinery suffered damage, multiple Russian and Ukrainian news channels on Telegram claimed that drones struck the facility. Reports indicated that a large fire broke out at the refinery, located approximately twenty kilometers from the Ukrainian border. In the Samara region, Governor Vladislav Fedorishchev stated that drones attacked industrial facilities, though he claimed the attack was repelled without causing deaths or injuries.

Telegram channels had earlier reported that drones struck the junction of four oil pipelines in Samara. The targeted site, known as the Samara production and dispatch station, is part of a transport network operated by Russia's state-owned oil giant Transneft. This marked the second time in November that this specific facility was claimed to be under attack.

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Broader Casualties and Infrastructure Damage Reported

Besides the major incidents in Nizhyn and Russia, other attacks resulted in further casualties across the region. In Russia's western Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, Governor Yegor Kovalchuk reported that nine people were wounded when a drone struck a company bus. In the Zaporizhzhia region, which is under Russian occupation, a nurse and a driver were killed when a Ukrainian drone struck a hospital vehicle. Two others were wounded in that incident, including the front-line hospital's chief physician.

Ukraine's air force stated that its systems destroyed or suppressed 141 out of 162 Russian drones launched overnight. In addition to the Nizhyn tragedy, three people were wounded in Bila Tserkva, a city near Kyiv, following a Russian attack. Russian forces also struck a combined heat and power plant in Bila Tserkva in the afternoon and an electrical substation in Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned that a critical infrastructure facility had been hit, raising concerns about potential power and water disruptions in parts of the capital. He emphasized that these strikes aim to deprive civilians of light, heating, and running water as winter approaches. Ukraine has responded to these infrastructure attacks by using domestically produced long-range weapons to strike targets within Russia.