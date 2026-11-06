Russian Extremist Denies Link to Fake Bomb Threats at European Airports

Vladislav Pozdniakov denies involvement in hoax emails disrupting flights in Rome and Sofia. Authorities investigate the source of threats signed by the banned Male State movement across Europe.

Vladislav Pozdniakov, the founder of the Russian extremist group Male State, publicly denied any involvement in recent fake bomb threats that disrupted aviation operations across Europe. This rejection came on November 6 after a series of hoax emails triggered significant security responses, including flight diversions and military escorts for civilian aircraft in major European hubs. The incidents forced authorities to scramble fighter jets and reroute planes, causing widespread disruption to travel networks on November 5.

Pozdniakov Denies Role in Aviation Disruptions

Posdniakov stated clearly on social media platform Telegram that the Male State movement has not existed since 2021. He argued that individuals operating within European countries are using the banned group's name to create provocations that serve their own political or social interests. He explicitly mentioned that those organizing these events are simply using someone else's flag to advance their own agendas without his involvement. The founder described himself as indifferent to Europe's security or economic stability, stating he could not care less about the continent's well-being.

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Origin and Status of the Banned Movement

The Male State organization was originally established in 2016 by Vladislav Pozdniakov, who worked as a blogger and fitness coach. It initially grew as an online community hosted on the Russian social network VK, focusing on radical misogynist ideologies. Despite its early formation, the group never achieved significant mainstream traction or widespread support beyond its niche online following. The movement primarily gained notoriety for conducting coordinated online harassment campaigns against various targets.

Legal Actions and Official Bans

Russian authorities officially declared the Male State an extremist organization and banned its activities in 2021. This legal action was taken in response to the group's promotion of extremism and its involvement in harmful digital campaigns. The ban effectively removed the organization from the legal landscape within Russia, making any subsequent claims of activity from the group structurally impossible under Russian law. Pozdniakov cited this 2021 ban as proof that the movement no longer operates.

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Impact on European Aviation Security

Hoax emails signed by The Fighters of the Male State caused immediate chaos at airports in Rome and Sofia. In Rome, the threats were significant enough to require verification by the company operating the airport, leading to the text seen by news agencies. Sofia experienced similar disruptions that forced officials to implement emergency protocols for incoming flights. These events required the deployment of military resources to ensure the safety of civilian passengers and crew members during the threat assessment period.

Investigations and Future Security Measures

European authorities are currently working to identify the actual individuals behind these anonymous threats. The use of a banned Russian extremist group's name suggests a desire to capitalize on existing tensions and media attention. Investigators are examining the technical origins of the emails to trace their sources and determine the motive behind the coordinated attacks. The situation highlights the ongoing challenge of addressing digital terrorism and the manipulation of online identities to cause real-world physical disruption.

Broader Implications for Air Travel Safety

These incidents have renewed discussions about the vulnerability of aviation infrastructure to digital threats. The reliance on traditional security screening methods may not be sufficient to detect sophisticated hoax campaigns originating from cyberspace. Airlines and airport operators are likely to review their communication protocols to better handle similar threats in the future. The coordination between international law enforcement agencies will be crucial in preventing further incidents of this nature across the continent.