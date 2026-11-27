A Russian convoy carrying military vehicles to Libya turns back near the Strait of Sicily following the sinking of a corvette in Benghazi by Ukrainian drones on November 22.

A convoy of Russian ships transporting military vehicles bound for Libya has abruptly changed course in the Mediterranean Sea, retreating from its destination following a significant Ukrainian military strike in Libya. The diversion confirms that Moscow is actively scrambling to protect its remaining naval assets after a Ukrainian maritime drone attack successfully sank a Russian naval corvette in the port of Benghazi on November 22.

Naval Assets Withdraw From Libyan Waters

The European military official tracking the Russian movement confirmed that a second flotilla, escorted by the Russian navy frigate named Golovko, turned around near the Strait of Sicily on the same day as the attack in Benghazi. This specific operational shift demonstrates the immediate tactical response from Russian command to secure their vessels after the loss of the corvette, which occurred approximately 2,000 km from the main battlefield in Ukraine.

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Ukrainian Drone Success in Mediterranean

The sinking of the Russian warship in Libya on November 22 marked a significant escalation in the conflict, reaching far beyond the traditional borders of the war in Ukraine. A Ukrainian military intelligence official confirmed that the strike was executed using maritime drones, showcasing the capability of Kyiv's forces to project power across vast distances and disrupt Russian logistical operations in North Africa. The success of this operation has forced Russia to reassess the safety of its naval deployments in the region.

Second Flotilla Paused Off Algerian Coast

A separate Middle East security official familiar with the convoy reported that the second flotilla did not proceed to Libya but instead paused off the coast of Algeria. This pause indicates a strategic halt in Russian military logistics, as the vessels remain stationary rather than continuing their mission to support forces in the region. The decision to divert the ships reflects the heightened security concerns and the need to avoid further losses to Ukrainian drone attacks.

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Diplomatic Silence From Moscow

Despite the confirmed movements and the significant military implications of the diversion, the Russian defence ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent outside of standard office hours. The lack of an official statement from Moscow leaves many details regarding the exact timing and decision-making process behind the convoy's reversal undisclosed to the public. This silence contrasts with the detailed accounts provided by Western and Middle Eastern officials tracking the naval movements.

Impact on Regional Security Dynamics

The events in Benghazi and the subsequent diversion of the Russian convoy highlight the expanding scope of the conflict and its impact on international security. The ability of Ukraine to strike a Russian warship in Libya demonstrates that the war has global repercussions, affecting naval operations and diplomatic relations in the Mediterranean and North Africa. As Russia continues to adjust its strategies in response to Ukrainian advances, the region remains a focal point for monitoring future military movements and potential escalations.