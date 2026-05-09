Russian President Vladimir Putin attends Victory Day parade in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, which was marred by Ukrainian long-range attacks. The scaled-back celebrations were held for the first time in nearly two decades. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the Ukrainian military not to attack the parade, while US President Donald Trump announced that he had initiated a truce over the event.

Russia n servicemen attend the Victory Day military parade in Moscow , on May 9, 2026, during celebrations of the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II.

A scaled-back celebrations were held due to Ukrainian long-range attacks. The parade was vastly smaller compared to previous years, with no military hardware on display for the first time in nearly two decades. Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov attended the event, which drew a cold reception from some in Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the Ukrainian military not to attack the parade, while US President Donald Trump announced that he had initiated a truce over the event. No high-profile visitors were present at the event





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