Russian Strikes Cut Power to 850,000 Ukrainians Ahead of Abu Dhabi Talks

Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy grid left over 850,000 residents without electricity in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions on November 8, raising fears of a harsh winter.

Massive Russia n missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure plunged more than 850,000 residents into darkness across the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions on November 8. The coordinated attacks targeted power facilities just days before scheduled diplomatic negotiations in Abu Dhabi, exacerbating fears of a severe humanitarian crisis during the approaching wartime winter.

Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv Power Outages

The DTEK energy provider reported that the overnight assault damaged vital energy facilities, leaving more than 600,000 residents in the central Dnipropetrovsk region without electricity. The company stated on Telegram that repair teams were actively working to restore service, but the operation was significantly complicated by repeated Russian attacks on the same grid.

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In the northeastern Kharkiv region, a separate strike involving a Russian drone hit a critical infrastructure facility in the city of Zlatopil. Local official Mykola Baksheyev confirmed on social media that nearly 250,000 customers were left without power. He emphasized that while repair works were underway, the exact timeline for restoring electricity supply remained unknown due to the ongoing threat.

Strategic Timing and Diplomatic Pressure

President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the Kremlin of intensifying these strikes to exert pressure on Kyiv during high-stakes international diplomacy. The attacks occurred less than 48 hours before US-brokered trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi scheduled for November 10 and 11, raising concerns that Moscow aims to weaken Ukraine's position before negotiations.

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These latest incidents follow a massive attack reported by Ukraine's energy ministry on November 7, which had already significantly hampered electricity transmission in the capital, Kyiv. The energy sector has been under relentless bombardment throughout Russia's four-and-a-half-year invasion, with winter approaches bringing temperatures hovering around freezing and increasing the vulnerability of civilian populations.

Winter Preparedness and Infrastructure Challenges

Ukraine faces an increasingly difficult winter as Russian forces continue their systematic destruction of the power grid. The energy ministry previously warned that the cumulative damage to facilities had plunged residents in five different regions into darkness, signaling a deteriorating infrastructure crisis.

DTEK executives have highlighted that the repetitive nature of the strikes makes long-term restoration nearly impossible without a cessation of hostilities. With the exact time for power return in Kharkiv still undetermined, officials warn that the lack of stable electricity will severely impact heating capabilities for hundreds of thousands of homes as cold weather persists.