Taiwan's defence ministry said two Russian Tu-95 bombers flew east of Taiwan on Thursday, the second such report this week, as Vladimir Putin attends the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

Taiwan's defence ministry said two Russia n Tu-95 aircraft flew to the island's east on Thursday after approaching from the south, the second time this week it has reported such activity.

The flights came as Russian President Vladimir Putin was in China's Shenzhen for the APEC summit, where he was also due to hold a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. The ministry said the two Tu-95s, known by NATO as Bears, entered Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone and then exited airspace around Taiwan to the island's northeast, off the port city of Keelung.

Also read Russian Aircraft Near Taiwan and Japan Ahead of Putin's APEC Visit

Taiwan military monitors Russian bomber flights

The ministry published a picture of one of the aircraft it said was taken from a Taiwanese F-16 fighter. Taiwan's armed forces used joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance means to monitor the full course of the activity and responded appropriately, the ministry said in a short statement. Taiwan said on Tuesday two Russian military aircraft had flown in a southerly direction down its east coast.

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Japan also reported the same activity that day and published a map showing the aircraft flying down Taiwan's east coast. An ageing Cold War-era design, some Tu-95 aircraft can carry nuclear weapons, while others of that type are used for long-range surveillance and reconnaissance. Russia's defence ministry has not responded to requests for comment.

The latest report came after a satellite image showed two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers, known by NATO as Bears, flanked by two long-range tankers, on the tarmac of Da Nang airport in Da Nang, Vietnam, on Nov 17. Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's envoy to the APEC summit Stan Shih, the founder of computer maker Acer, briefly shook hands with Putin at the start of the summit.

Taiwan sanctions Russia over Ukraine invasion

Major semiconductor producer Taiwan has joined Western countries in placing wide economic sanctions on Russia since it invaded Ukraine in 2022. China's military operates around Taiwan on a daily basis. China views Taiwan as its own territory, a position Russia has repeatedly backed. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.