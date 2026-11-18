Ryan Rickelton scores 102 to help South Africa reach 557 and build a 157-run lead over Bangladesh in the first test match at The Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Ryan Rickelton delivered a commanding performance on November 18, 2026, by scoring a second consecutive Test century as South Africa finished their first innings at 557 all out. The achievement came on the fourth day of the opening Test match against Bangladesh, played under overcast conditions at The Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg. Rickelton's fluent knock of 102 runs allowed the host nation to establish a substantial first innings lead of 157 runs over their visitors. This performance serves as a significant follow-up to his century of 101 runs against Australia in Cape Town, marking his fourth Test ton and solidifying his place in the squad. The innings concluded just before lunch, giving South Africa a dominant position heading into the next phase of the contest.

Rickelton And Rabada Add Crucial Runs

The partnership between Ryan Rickelton and Kagiso Rabada proved decisive in extending South Africa's total after a steady start. The two players added 117 runs together for the eighth wicket, turning a solid position into a formidable total. Kagiso Rabada contributed 72 runs, which represented his second half-century in Test cricket and his highest individual score in the format. The duo worked methodically, ensuring the run rate remained healthy despite the challenging gloomy skies that persisted throughout the session. Their unbroken stand demonstrated the depth of the South African batting lineup and put immense pressure on the Bangladesh bowling attack.

Also read Ackerman's Ton Sets Stage for South Africa's Challenge Against Bangladesh

Rickelton Stumped By Spin Legend

Ryan Rickelton's magnificent innings came to an end when he was stumped by Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz while dancing down the pitch. The dismissal occurred at a critical juncture, but by then, the foundation for a massive total had already been laid. This wicket was notable not just for the quality of the batsman, but for the role of the wicketkeeper. Litton Das, the Bangladesh wicketkeeper, took the stumps, continuing his impressive record behind the sticks during this match.

Rabada Also Dismissed By Litton Das

South Africa's pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada became the eighth batter to fall to Litton Das's direct dismissals in the same Test innings. The wicketkeeper stumped Rabada, setting a new Test record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single innings. This achievement highlights the sharp skills of Litton Das and the effectiveness of the Bangladesh spin unit in troubling the lower order. Despite these late dismissals, the damage had already been done by the pair of Rickelton and Rabada, who had extracted maximum value from the middle and lower order segments of the innings.

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Temba Bavuma Resumes With Injury Concern

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma returned to the field on the fourth day having left the previous session with a calf problem. Despite the physical concern, Bavuma resumed his innings and scored 68 not out before the final wicket fell. His resilience was crucial in maintaining momentum after the team had resumed on 387 for seven from day three. The added 170 runs came in 34.1 overs during an extended morning session, showing the team's determination to maximize their total. The presence of an injured captain batting through pain adds a layer of narrative to South Africa's strong position.

Bangladesh Bowled Out For 400 Runs

Bangladesh's first innings total of 400 runs was well within reach for South Africa, who had dominated the earlier sessions of the Test. The visitors struggled to contain the South African batters, losing wickets at regular intervals throughout their chase. Two full sessions were lost on day three due to inclement weather, which disrupted the flow of the game and allowed South Africa to build their lead comfortably. The current situation places Bangladesh in a difficult position as they prepare for their second innings, facing a challenging target and a South African attack that has been largely untroubled. The match remains firmly under the control of the home side as play continues.