Nvidia CEO Resigns, Stocks End Lower as AI Trade Rattled

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned after an affair with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of spying, sending Nvidia shares down and weighing on AI stocks. Major US indexes ended lower, Treasury yields rose above 5%, and oil prices climbed.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned following news of an affair with a Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing. The resignation raises questions about the chipmaker's future and the AI boom.

Nvidia said Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while the company looks for a permanent successor. Nvidia shares finished 4.3 per cent lower, off the day's lows, after dropping as much as 7.6 per cent earlier. The stock has fallen steeply from its Oct 6 record high and now trades at the equivalent of 12 times expected earnings, its lowest valuation since 2012. US stocks ended a volatile session with modest losses on Thursday (Nov 12).

Also read Tougher curbs on AI chip sales to China likely after Nvidia CEO resigns

US Major Stock Indices Close Lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 189.40 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 52,297.09. The S&P 500 fell 26.98 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 7,592.40. The Nasdaq Composite fell 100.10 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 25,366.09. An index of semiconductors was down 0.5 per cent on the day.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index declined 1.3 per cent earlier, as chipmakers Intel, Marvell Technology and Micron fell between 2.8 per cent and 4.2 per cent. CoreWeave dropped about 7 per cent. The crisis has also led to questions about the future of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick amid congressional criticism over the Trump administration's oversight of chip sales to China. Chinese tech firms that use Nvidia chips for their AI models fell sharply.

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Alibaba was down 7.1 per cent in US trading, while Tencent dropped 2.6 per cent earlier. AI stocks were also reeling after neocloud company Nebius said its 2026 revenue would come in at the low end of its previous forecast, pulling its shares down 17 per cent. The declines threatened to erase the gains on Nov 11, when strong results from CoreWeave helped AI stocks regain some footing.

Chip Competitors Gain as Nvidia Slumps

Shares of Nvidia competitor Advanced Micro Devices gained 5.9 per cent, while Broadcom rose 5.5 per cent. Other Magnificent Seven firms advanced, with Amazon rising 2.3 per cent, while Alphabet, Microsoft and Apple traded slightly higher. Michael Saylor's Strategy fell 6.6 per cent after index operator MSCI said it will remove the stock from its global indexes.

"The market's absorbed this reasonably well. You notice some of Nvidia's losses have been offset by gains in competitors," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"As far as Nvidia's future, there's a lot that remains unknown about this whole episode. Are we seeing the bottom today? Will there be more bad news coming out that will drive down the stock again? That's the existential question looking at Nvidia today.

" Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, said: "It leaves the company rudderless. He was so central to all their strategy, and it just highlights that there's quite a void there. It does throw the AI trade into a bit more confusion. You don't have someone who was a cheerleader for AI in the same way that Jensen Huang has.

" Investors are also gearing up for the release of the Producer Price Index on Nov 13, which could help shape inflation expectations after data earlier this week showed consumer prices rose more than expected in October. A drop in oil prices so far in November has helped ease some concerns about price pressures, but investors remain wary of geopolitical risks in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump said, "we don't need a deal with Iran.

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Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions

" Oil and gas prices have risen and added to concerns about inflation since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran in February. Brent crude settled up about US$3 a barrel after attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure escalated. Brent futures settled at US$95.82 a barrel, up US$3.06, or 3.3 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate crude closed at US$88.74 a barrel, up US$2.21, or 2.6 per cent.

Spot gold fell 2.77 per cent to US$3,877.04 an ounce. US Treasury yields rose after Trump's comments on Iran. The two-year Treasury note yield rose 13.96 basis points to 4.867 per cent, the highest since Oct 14. The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes increased 11.58 basis points to 5.105 per cent and reached 5.1169 per cent, the highest since Oct 21.

Traders Price In Federal Reserve Rate Hikes

Traders also weighed the chance of a larger-than-usual Federal Reserve rate hike next month. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 29 basis points of hikes in December, indicating slim odds of a 50-basis-point increase. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders see a December rate hike as a certainty, with about a 13% chance of an outsized 50-basis-point increase.

"Energy effects will take longer to fade. Oil prices have remained near US$100 per barrel for much of the year, extending their contribution to inflation," said Josh Hirt, senior US economist at Vanguard. The US dollar index reached a fresh 19-month high as investors assessed rate hike expectations. The dollar index rose 0.3 per cent to 103.18, with the euro down 0.32 per cent at US$1.1053.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.05 per cent to 159.85. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 4.88 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 1,116.27. The pan-European index closed 0.14 per cent higher at 664.01 points after touching an all-time peak of 666.58 points earlier. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.99-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by a 2.68-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and one new low while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 27 new highs and 101 new lows. Six of 11 major sectors were in positive territory.