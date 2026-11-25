S&P Global Ratings downgrades Philippines growth to 2.4% for this year, citing weak public spending and high inflation as key drivers behind the economic slowdown.

S&P Global Ratings has officially reduced its gross domestic product forecast for the Philippines to 2.4% for the current year. This downward revision, announced in the most recent Asia-Pacific economic outlook, marks a significant drop from the 2.9% projection issued in September. The downgrade places the Philippine economy at a critical juncture, reflecting broader challenges within the nation's financial landscape.

S&P Global Ratings Cuts Growth Outlook

S&P Global Ratings explicitly attributes this reduced growth trajectory to the visible impacts of weak public spending on domestic demand. The credit assessment agency noted that the overall outlook for Southeast Asia remains resilient, yet specific challenges persist. Notably, private sector sentiment is described as subdued in both Indonesia and the Philippines. These factors combine to create a more pessimistic view of the country's immediate economic potential.

Also read Singapore raises 2026 GDP growth forecast to about 6% after 6.1% third-quarter expansion

The downgrade signifies that the Philippines will likely record the slowest economic growth among major countries in Southeast Asia. Furthermore, this represents a unique position for the nation, as it stands as the only country in the Asia-Pacific region to receive growth forecast downgrades extending through 2028. This prolonged period of reduced expectations highlights structural issues that extend beyond short-term fluctuations.

Competition Among Major ASEAN Nations

In direct comparison, neighboring economies demonstrate varying degrees of strength and momentum. Vietnam holds the highest S&P GDP forecast for the current year at 9%. Malaysia follows, driven by the robust performance of its technology sector. Singapore is projected to achieve 5.5% growth, a figure boosted significantly by global exports of artificial intelligence products. Meanwhile, Indonesia's forecast has been upgraded to 5.4%, supported by strong project spending and improved investor confidence.

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These contrasting figures underscore the divergent paths taken by regional economies. While some nations leverage technology and infrastructure projects to accelerate growth, the Philippines faces headwinds that dampen its expansion capabilities. The disparity in forecasts illustrates the complex interplay of sectoral strengths and fiscal policies across the region.

Marcos Administration Faces Growth Shortfalls

The current economic performance falls significantly short of the targets set by the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The administration aims for GDP growth between 3.5% and 4.5%. The projected 2.4% rate represents a continued miss of these goals. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the target has been missed, raising questions about the effectiveness of current economic strategies.

Compounding the annual forecast issues, the economy recorded only 2.1% growth in the third quarter of the year. The nation continues to battle multiple simultaneous crises. These include an ongoing energy crisis that drives up operational costs. Weather disruptions have further hampered agricultural and industrial output. Additionally, the lingering effects of a corruption scandal continue to weigh on public trust and investment.

Inflation Pressures and Future Projections

Price stability remains a major concern as inflation is set to grow. S&P Global Ratings has increased its inflation forecast for the Philippines from 5.5% to 6% for the current year. For 2027, the inflation projection has risen from 3.6% to 4%. These elevated price levels threaten to further erode consumer purchasing power and dampen domestic demand.

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Despite the near-term pessimism, S&P expects the Philippine economy to recover in the next two years. The forecast for 2027 stands at 5% growth, which is lowered from the previous 5.4% estimate. For 2028, growth is expected to reach 5.8%, down from the earlier forecast of 6%. These adjusted long-term figures suggest a gradual return to stronger performance, though the path remains challenging.