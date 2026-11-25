S&P Global Ratings put Nvidia on watch for a potential credit downgrade following governance concerns and CEO Jensen Huang's reinstatement amid scandal.

S&P Global Ratings announced on November 25 that it has placed Nvidia's credit rating on watch for a possible downgrade. The agency cited significant concerns regarding the semiconductor giant's corporate governance and board oversight following the turbulent departure and subsequent return of Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang.

This regulatory move arrives during a volatile period for the company's leadership structure. Nvidia's board had previously reinstated Jensen Huang earlier in the week, reversing a decision made just days prior to remove him and several direct reports.

Also read Trump Directs Nvidia Board to Reinstate CEO Jensen Huang

Governance Failures and Board Oversight

S&P explicitly stated that the departure and return of Jensen Huang exposed deep weaknesses in the company's management framework. The ratings agency argued that the long tenure of certain board members may have compromised their independence from executive leadership.

The agency noted that Nvidia's corporate governance practices have failed to keep pace with the firm's rapid expansion. S&P emphasized that the company now holds a critical role as a global technology enabler, requiring stricter oversight mechanisms that were apparently absent during the recent crisis.

Critics and lawmakers have questioned the board's independence after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang based on input from the US government. The board's newly elected chair had previously told investors that Jensen Huang's personal behavior was inconsistent with the company's code of conduct and that he would not be rehired.

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The Scandal and Official Investigations

The controversy centers on Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman. US intelligence agencies had alleged that Alice Huang was acting as a spy for Beijing. This allegation triggered an internal probe and intense scrutiny of the company's security protocols.

On November 23, Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang but omitted any mention of his personal affairs. The company stated the move was based on US government input, even as an independent board committee continued its investigation into reports involving him and a suspected foreign intelligence effort.

Reuters reported that the board initially concluded there was no evidence Jensen Huang had broken any laws. This conclusion was based on ongoing investigations into two Nvidia clients, Super Micro and Megaspeed International, rather than the personal conduct scandal alone.

US Intelligence Assessment of Alice Huang

Separate reporting from The Wall Street Journal on November 25 indicated that US officials found no evidence that Alice Huang was directed by Beijing to spy on Jensen Huang. Officials from the CIA, FBI, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and National Security Agency briefed congressional leaders on the matter.

The briefing suggested that while Alice Huang contacted China's spy agency during the affair, there was no indication she provided significant intelligence. Current evidence suggests the relationship was amorous rather than a coordinated geopolitical play by China, though new information could alter that assessment.

Officials also noted that Kang Wei, described as Alice Huang's husband, was an asset for China's Ministry of State Security who remained in frequent contact with the intelligence service. Neither Nvidia nor the US agencies immediately responded to requests for comment regarding these specific details.

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Market Reaction and Financial Impact

Investors largely remained unruffled by the S&P watch list announcement. Nvidia shares closed down nearly 4 percent on November 25, retracing some declines after the Nasdaq 100 index briefly flirted with a 20 percent decline from its recent high.

Nvidia's stock has fallen 38 percent since October 6. The cost of insurance against tech companies defaulting on debts has jumped sharply in recent weeks, but the five-year credit default swap spread for Nvidia remained little changed following the announcement.

Nvidia currently holds an AA rating, indicating a very strong capacity to meet financial commitments. The highest possible rating is AAA. The agency stated it could downgrade the rating within the next 90 days.

However, S&P expects any potential downgrade to be limited to one notch unless the ongoing investigations and future disclosures harm the company's reputation or business prospects. This rating places Nvidia in a secure financial position, though the watch status introduces a layer of uncertainty.

AI Financing Exposure and Future Risks

Nvidia has played a key role in financing the artificial intelligence boom. The company is bankrolling AI startups, cloud firms, and data-center projects. These entities spend much of that capital on Nvidia's own GPUs and other AI chips.

This complex financing arrangement has increased Nvidia's exposure to a potential downturn in the AI market. Analysts warn that if the AI sector contracts, the company's extensive financial commitments could impact its balance sheet.

The combination of governance scrutiny and market exposure creates a challenging environment for Nvidia. The outcome of the ongoing investigations will likely determine whether the credit rating is adjusted downward in the coming months.