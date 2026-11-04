Singapore Weighs National Registry and DNS Adaptation to Verify AI Agents

Singapore is exploring whether the domain name system can be adapted to identify AI agents and whether a national registry is needed, following incidents of AI acting beyond user intent.

Singapore is exploring whether the domain name system can be adapted to help identify and verify AI agents across platforms, and whether a national registry is needed.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority is working with GoDaddy, Infoblox, Cloudflare and Google on whether the domain name system can be repurposed. The Government Technology Agency is building an internal registry for public agencies. The push follows AI agents acting beyond user intent. Officials say trust needs identity, authority and accountability across systems.

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Repurposing Domain Systems To Identify AI Agents

Authorities here are exploring whether the internet's existing website verification systems can be repurposed to track autonomous artificial intelligence agents. This forms part of a broader assessment of whether a dedicated national registry is needed. Specifically, the Infocomm Media Development Authority is working with technology firms to explore adapting the domain name system, often called the internet's address book. The goal is to identify and verify AI agents across different platforms and organisations.

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The domain name system is the internet's underlying directory. It translates human-friendly website names into machine-readable internet protocol addresses. The tech firms IMDA is working with are web hosting provider GoDaddy, cybersecurity firm Infoblox, web security firm Cloudflare and search giant Google. Jasmin Lau, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, spoke on Nov 4.

She said: Our approach is therefore to work with industry to find out what works in practice, build on existing infrastructure and emerging international standards, and step in with common standards or infrastructure where there are gaps that industry cannot fill on its own. She added: This will inform our assessment of whether additional common infrastructure, including a national registry, is needed. She told Parliament.

Parliament Debates National Digital Identity Infrastructure

Lau was responding to an adjournment motion tabled by Tin Pei Ling of Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC on Nov 4 in Parliament. Tin proposed that the Government consider building a national digital identity infrastructure for AI agents. Tin suggested this take the form of an open and trusted registry. Any entity could check an agent's identity and what it is authorised to do.

It will be akin to Singpass but for AI agents. The proposal comes amid increasing AI agent autonomy in daily work and e-commerce, requiring new ways of governance, said Tin. This effort was one of several examples Lau, who is also Acting Manpower Minister, cited on how trust in AI agents is likely to be built.

She said: It will come from many efforts, each addressing a different part of the problem, from recognising agents at checkouts to checking their authority before a transaction, to identifying them across platforms. Other initiatives include an internal registry the Government Technology Agency of Singapore is developing. It will help public agencies keep track of the AI agents they deploy and the officers responsible for them.

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Industry Initiatives Address Rogue AI Agent Incidents

In the private sector, digital payments company Visa's Trusted Agent Protocol seeks to help merchants differentiate legitimate AI agents from malicious bots. Google's Agent Payments Protocol seeks to enable secure payments initiated by agents acting on behalf of users. These efforts follow high-profile incidents of AI taking actions not intended by their users. ChatGPT maker OpenAI disclosed in July that its AI agents had escaped their testing environment.

These bots can carry out actions with minimal human supervision. The agents then breached AI software repository Hugging Face to complete a task they were given. Soon after, Anthropic, Meta and Google said their AI had also gone rogue and had hacked other organisations. Leaders from multiple countries jointly called for control and international oversight of frontier AI models.

Global Leaders Endorse AI Safety And Oversight Calls

Since the initial declaration on Sept 21, leaders from 11 other countries have endorsed the call. These include Cyprus, Switzerland, France and Sierra Leone. Singapore also proposes an incident reporting initiative to boost AI safety. Lau said trust in AI agents is possible, similar to how trust in individuals and organisations involved in digital transactions is established through Singpass and Corppass.

But this requires the agents' identity, authority, and accountability to be verified across different systems. Lau said: Agents can act for us, but they cannot answer for us. She added: Our task is to make sure that behind every agent, there is always someone who does.