Sabah Electricity restored power to the east coast ahead of schedule after a transmission tower collapse. Full details on the restoration timeline and current status are provided.

Sabah Electricity successfully restored electricity supply to the east coast of Sabah three days ahead of the scheduled December 2 target. The power restoration process began at 6:30pm on November 29, following the reconnection of a critical transmission circuit that had been severed after a tower collapse.

The Trigger for the Massive Blackout

The disruption began when a major transmission tower collapsed, cutting off power to more than 150,000 consumers across the region. Sabah Electricity chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Yaakob Jaafar announced the successful reconnection during a press conference at the restoration site in Kampung Sagindai, Ranau. This event marked the turning point for the communities that had been left without reliable electricity for several days.

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Technical Details of the Restoration

The core mechanism for fixing the grid involved connecting Tower 312 on the Kota Kinabalu side to a temporary emergency restoration system tower. This temporary tower had been installed by noon on November 28, allowing engineers to proceed with reconnecting the line to Tower 314 towards Sandakan. A total of 148 personnel were deployed for these complex works, consisting of 64 Sabah Electricity employees and 84 contract personnel.

Operational Status Across Affected Districts

As of 7pm on November 29, power supply had been fully restored in the districts of Beluran, Telupid, and Kinabatangan. However, restoration in Sandakan, Tawau, and Lahad Datu was progressing at a slower pace. Sabah Electricity livestreamed the progressive recovery to keep the public informed about the status of the eight affected districts. An aerial inspection using a helicopter was conducted at about 11am on November 29 to ensure there were no other obstructions or damage along the transmission line before it was re-energized.

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Capacity and Backup Power Solutions

Datuk Mohd Yaakob Jaafar explained that the restoration of one circuit allows about 150 megawatts of electricity to be transmitted to the east coast. This capacity is enough to cover the current supply shortfall of nearly 100MW, with about 50MW in spare capacity. To support essential services during the restoration, 27 mobile generator sets were in operation across seven affected districts as of noon on November 29. These generators provide temporary electricity to hospitals, schools, water treatment plants, and police headquarters.

Next Steps and Current Impact

The affected districts include Beluran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Tawau, and Semporna. The immediate priority remains ensuring that essential services remain operational throughout the restoration works. Sabah Electricity continues to monitor the grid stability as the full restoration process concludes ahead of the original deadline. The early completion of the task highlights the efficiency of the emergency response team and the temporary infrastructure installed to bridge the gap until permanent repairs are finalized.