Sabah Palm Oil Conservation Spending RM10 Million Faces Scale Critique

While the Malaysian Palm Oil Green Conservation Foundation invests nearly RM10 million in Sabah wildlife projects, experts warn isolated efforts fail to address widespread habitat fragmentation.

Environmental challenges in Malaysian palm oil production have intensified scrutiny over conservation spending as the Malaysian Palm Oil Green Conservation Foundation ( MPOGCF) disclosed investments of nearly RM10 million in Sabah. These funds target forest restoration and wildlife protection projects in an effort to mitigate the historical ecological damage caused by extensive plantation expansion across the state.

Core Conservation Projects in Sabah

The MPOGCF has directed significant resources toward reforestation and habitat rehabilitation in eastern Sabah, Malaysia's largest crude palm oil-producing state. A primary initiative focuses on the Ulu Segama Forest Reserve in the Lower Kawag area, where degraded land is being actively replanted to restore native biodiversity.

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This specific ten-year restoration project commenced in 2019 with the ambitious goal of rehabilitating 2,500 hectares of forest land. The foundation has already expended over RM3 million to plant more than 250,000 trees across an area of 275 hectares, utilizing seedlings provided by local smallholders from Kampung Tampenau.

The replanting efforts prioritize native, fruit-bearing species designed to serve as essential food sources for endangered wildlife. Recent ecological assessments indicate that orangutans have begun utilizing these regenerated zones, with researchers documenting nests constructed in the canopies of Terap trees, which are native to the planting site.

Wildlife Corridors Reduce Human Conflict

Distinct from pure reforestation, other conservation strategies focus on managing the spatial interface between industrial agriculture and wild animal populations. At the Sabah Softwoods estate in Brumas, Tawau, infrastructure development has created designated wildlife corridors connecting two separate forest reserves.

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These corridors enable Borneo elephants to traverse landscapes without entering active cultivation zones, effectively separating human economic activities from animal migration routes. The infrastructure has yielded immediate economic benefits for the operator by drastically reducing crop destruction incidents.

Data released by the MPOGCF highlights the financial efficacy of this approach, showing that annual losses from elephant-related crop damage plummeted from approximately RM500,000 to just RM5,000 following the corridor's implementation. This reduction demonstrates how targeted habitat management can simultaneously support biodiversity and protect agricultural revenue.

Expert Critique of Fragmented Efforts

Despite these localized successes, prominent conservation leaders argue that current initiatives are insufficient to reverse the broader environmental degradation affecting Sabah. Robecca Jumin, head of conservation in Sabah for the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Malaysia, stated that while restoration efforts contribute positively, they remain inadequate against the massive scale of historical habitat loss and fragmentation.

Jumin emphasized that restoring isolated forest patches does not secure the long-term survival of species when the surrounding landscape remains divided by plantations. The fundamental challenge lies in reconnecting fragmented habitats to create viable ecosystems that support large populations of threatened species over time.

Plantations currently occupy nearly 1.5 million hectares in Sabah, an expanse roughly twenty times the size of Singapore. This extensive land conversion has severed traditional wildlife pathways, making it increasingly difficult for species to move between resources and maintain genetic diversity.

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Financial Burdens on Smallholders

Conservationists also highlight the economic inequality inherent in current environmental protection models, particularly regarding small-scale farmers. Sabah contains 29,918 oil palm smallholders who collectively manage 184,564 hectares of land, posing a unique logistical challenge for large-scale conservation planning.

Nurzhafarina Othman, an elephant expert and researcher at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), argues that individual plantation owners cannot be expected to bear the full financial responsibility for public conservation outcomes. She contends that the costs of maintaining wildlife corridors and managing human-wildlife conflict should be shared across the entire industry supply chain.

Othman specifically identified palm oil mills, refineries, international buyers, and government bodies as key stakeholders who must contribute financially. This perspective is critical given that smaller growers often lack the technical resources and capital required to implement and sustain complex ecological management systems.

Elephant Management Challenges

The situation involves roughly 1,000 Borneo elephants, a critically endangered population primarily located in Sabah. These animals naturally migrate between forested areas and agricultural lands in search of sustenance, often resulting in crop damage and dangerous encounters with plantation workers and local communities.

Because elephants ignore property boundaries, the burden of managing these encounters currently falls disproportionately on individual landowners. This misalignment between ecological reality and legal responsibility creates significant friction between conservation goals and agricultural productivity.

As international buyers increasingly demand rigorous environmental safeguards, researchers assert that conservation strategies must evolve beyond individual estate management. Future efforts must address wildlife survival across the wider landscape, ensuring that ecological connectivity is restored on a scale that matches the magnitude of historical deforestation.