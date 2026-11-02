Sabah Weighs Gazetting 233 Squatter Settlements After Kampung Numbak Fire Killed Three Children

Sabah is considering gazetting water villages and squatter settlements to improve fire safety after a Kampung Numbak blaze killed three children and destroyed over 200 homes. Aid gaps, undocumented migration and statelessness complicate plans for the 233 settlements.

The Sabah government in eastern Malaysia is considering gazetting some of the state's 233 squatter settlements, including water villages, to improve fire safety after a fire in Kampung Numbak on Aug 30 killed three children and destroyed more than 200 houses.

The settlements are built on stilts over the sea. The number of squatter settlements has fallen by 18 per cent from 285 in 2023. When The Straits Times visited the site nearly two months later on Oct 13, rusted iron roofing and charred wood still littered the area. Half a kilometre away, rows of wooden stilt houses were being built as temporary shelters for hundreds of victims from the blaze, whose cause remains unknown.

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Complex Land Status Hinder Safer Housing

Making these settlements safer is complicated by questions over land status, identifying residents and determining who qualifies for housing or aid, amid Sabah's long-running challenges with undocumented migration from the Philippines and statelessness. Kampung Numbak villager Adurin Abdul Saris, 31, sleeps at his car upholstery shop while his new home is being built. He was asleep around midnight when his brother-in-law next door shouted Fire!

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The blaze started about 200 houses away and reached his 368 sq ft home, 15km north of Kota Kinabalu, about two hours later. Firefighters were here, but the water hoses could not reach far enough to put it out, he recalled. There was a small fire before in 2013, but nobody died. This is the worst, he said.

Building with wood costs between RM10,000 and RM15,000, three times cheaper than a concrete house, which is unsuitable for a water village, added Adurin, who is of Bajau descent. The Bajau are an indigenous maritime ethnic group found across Sabah, Indonesia and the southern Philippines, with longstanding ties to coastal life and the sea. As ST spoke to Adurin, wild grass caught fire inland, while nearby youngsters kept playing badminton, seemingly undisturbed by the flames. The disaster was not isolated.

Recent Fires Highlight Immediate Safety Concerns

In April, a fire engulfed 1,000 water village houses in Sandakan, Sabah's second-largest city, and displaced 9,000 residents. Narrow wooden walkways that impede fire engines and poor sanitation remain immediate concerns in these settlements. Following the Kampung Numbak fire, Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor announced RM3,000 in cash aid. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim subsequently announced an additional RM1,500 for each of the 111 recognised heads of household.

A local non-governmental organisation chief, Rozli Abduri, 32, said more than 400 households were affected, leaving those outside the official list of 111 households without assistance. Those who did not get aid have to buy wood using their small savings, and the majority are second-generation locals, meaning the children of locals who are also Malaysian citizens.

Some affected residents are not registered Kampung Numbak residents but a mix of locals and undocumented migrants illegally occupying the land, according to Parti Islam Se-Malaysia assemblyman Aliakbar Gulasan, whose constituency covers the area. A lot of them claim to be from gazetted Numbak, but they actually come from neighbouring illegal squatter settlements, he said.

Politician Proposes Separate Housing Schemes

Aliakbar, who holds a doctorate in urban geography, proposes that the government build two separate housing areas: affordable housing for citizens in a gazetted settlement and transit housing for undocumented migrants. He estimates that three-fifths of the wider Kampung Numbak area's 5,000 residents are citizens, with the remainder undocumented migrants. This is to separate them for easy identification, he said.

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As most citizens work in trade, transport, restaurants and the service sector in Kota Kinabalu, it is better for them not to be relocated far from their current homes, he added. Structured resettlement would create a safer environment for firefighters and help curb the drug and weapon smuggling that has plagued these water villages for decades, Aliakbar said. Schooling is crucial for the stateless to prevent social decay, he added.

The influx of Muslim migrants from the southern Philippines to Sabah increased sharply in the 1970s, as fighting between Philippine government forces and the Moro National Liberation Front, which sought greater autonomy for Muslim communities in the south, drove thousands to seek refuge. Over the decades, migration has contributed to the state's complex mix of citizens, non-citizens and stateless residents. Non-citizens comprised 27.3 per cent of Sabah's population in 2025, according to Malaysia's Department of Statistics.

Gazettement Proposed To Address Squatter Issues

Stateless residents can face barriers to formal schooling and other services, leaving them particularly vulnerable to social problems. In December 2025, Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif said 45 out of 233 squatter settlements were proposed for gazettement. Gazettement is one of several measures outlined to address squatter settlements.

These include construction of affordable and low-cost housing on-site and land swops involving titled land affected by squatter settlements, he was quoted as saying by local paper the New Straits Times. Arifin did not respond to ST's request for comment by press time. Rubbish accumulates beneath stilt houses due to a lack of proper garbage disposal services in ungazetted settlements.

Meanwhile, Adurin hopes to one day build a home onshore near Kampung Numbak, on land that may be gazetted in future. I hope I will not have to live in a house in a water village any more, just to be safe from fires, he lamented. Stateless migrants have given the area a bad name. We, the original locals, suffer from the stigma.