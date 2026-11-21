The National Environment Agency directed Sadia Supermarket in Tuas to cease selling imported Red Bull beverages lacking the Beverage Container Return Scheme deposit mark. The supermarket did not apply for a grace period and has removed all affected drinks.

The National Environment Agency ( NEA) has ordered Sadia Supermarket to stop selling Red Bull beverages because the imported drinks do not carry the required Beverage Container Return Scheme ( BCRS) Deposit Mark.

The supermarket, located in Tuas South Recreation Centre, did not apply for a grace period to clear its old stock. It has since complied with NEA's instructions and removed all affected beverages from the store. In a Facebook post on Nov 21, NEA said it was aware that Red Bull beverages imported and sold by Sadia Supermarket did not carry the required return label.

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NEA Directs Supermarket to Remove Beverages

The agency stated: We have directed the retailer to cease the sale of non-BCRS-labelled beverages with immediate effect and sternly reminded them of the offences in doing so. NEA added that other registered BCRS products are not affected. Under the BCRS scheme, all plastic bottles and cans from 150ml to three litres must be labelled with the 10-cent deposit mark from Oct 1, or they cannot be sold.

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The scheme commenced on Oct 1, following a six-month transition period that began on April 1. Customers pay an extra 10 cents for each drink and can redeem the money after depositing the used containers into a Return Right machine. Smaller retailers and non-profit organisations had been granted a grace period to clear their remaining non-BCRS-labelled beverage stock by Oct 31. Sadia Supermarket did not apply for this grace period, NEA noted.

Applicants that were not granted the grace period were required to clear all non-BCRS-labelled stock by Sept 30. More than 2,000 requests were made for an extension to clear stocks of drinks that did not comply with the scheme, said NEA on Sept 29. The issue came to light days after a netizen shared photos of the Red Bull drinks with no return label on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore.

BCRS Scheme Rules for Retailers

In a Nov 19 post, the netizen claimed that the Red Bull beverages without the BCRS logo were being sold at $4 for six cans and $14.80 for 24 cans. According to a check by The Straits Times, the store is located at Tuas South Recreation Centre. The centre is a dedicated space for migrant workers and offers essential services including food and drink options, and free communal facilities like cricket fields.

The NEA's action against Sadia Supermarket highlights ongoing enforcement of the BCRS scheme, which aims to encourage recycling and reduce waste. The agency has reminded retailers of their obligations under the scheme. Sadia Supermarket has fully cooperated and removed all non-compliant Red Bull products from its shelves.