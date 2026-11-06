SAF Digital and Intelligence Service launches new training command DTCOM

The Digital and Intelligence Service inaugurated its new training command, DTCOM, on Nov 6, 2026, to provide coordinated training across six domains and strengthen the DIS workforce. The command will develop specialised schools and support NSmen.

The Singapore Armed Forces' Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) launched its new training command on Friday, Nov 6, 2026, at a ceremony held at Bukit Panjang Camp.

The DIS Training Command (DTCOM) brings together the service's training entities to provide a more coordinated and structured approach to training. DTCOM will equip personnel with the competencies needed to operate effectively across six domains: intelligence, cybersecurity, digital, command, control, communications and computers (C4), electronic protection, and information defence. The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said this in a news release.

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DIS Training Command Launches To Strengthen Workforce

Through a more coordinated and centralised approach to training and professional development, DTCOM will strengthen the DIS's ability to develop a skilled, adaptable and operationally ready workforce, MINDEF said. The command's role is to develop mastery while ensuring that the skills and knowledge of personnel remain current and relevant. At the inauguration ceremony, DIS chief Major-General (MG) Lee Yi-Jin presented the command symbol to DTCOM commander, Military Expert 7 (ME7) Steven Lim.

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In his address, MG Lee said the SAF looks at DIS personnel to be deep experts in their respective crafts. But expertise in our fields has a short shelf life, he said. Technologies advance, threats evolve, and established ways of working can quickly become obsolete. Speaking to reporters on Thursday ahead of the launch, Military Expert 5 (ME5) Quek Sheng Quan, who will head the training command's development office, said the rapidly changing digital landscape presents new challenges.

Threats today may differ significantly from those in the past, making it necessary to continually adapt training methods, he said. He added that the new training command aims to equip personnel with expertise in cyber and digital technologies to respond effectively in a complex security environment. Real-world experiences and lessons learnt are also incorporated into the curriculum, ME5 Quek said. This approach ensures training remains relevant, practical and responsive to emerging threats.

Commander Emphasises People Over Technology For Defence

ME7 Steven Lim, who will serve as commander of DTCOM and is also head of DIS training, said continuous learning and innovation would help develop future-ready personnel who can improve how the SAF makes decisions during operations and contribute to safeguarding Singapore's digital domain. Ultimately, technology alone does not determine our ability to defend Singapore. It is the people behind these technologies who make the difference, said ME7 Lim.

DTCOM will be responsible for developing and delivering training for all DIS vocations, spanning the full breadth of a personnel's career, from foundational to intermediate- and advanced-level expertise and leadership development, MINDEF said. It will comprise specialised training schools and units across the six domains, with more to be established progressively in 2027.

Existing And New Schools Provide Specialised Training Pathways

Existing schools include the Imagery and Geospatial School, which trains personnel to produce intelligence products such as maps for SAF training and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. Another is the newly launched Advanced School for Continuous Education and Development (ASCEND), a dedicated institution for continuous learning and professional development that provides out-of-schoolhouse learning pathways to support personnel's growth throughout their careers.

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ASCEND will partner institutes of higher learning and industry partners to provide DIS personnel with opportunities to continually deepen their competencies through access to the latest external industrial developments. Among the schools planned for 2027 is the Intelligence Technology and Analysis School, which will train personnel to tap digital and artificial intelligence technologies to better identify emerging threats to Singapore.

A Joint Intelligence School will also be established to train intelligence professionals to assess security developments and their implications for Singapore, while strengthening their understanding of the broader strategic and operational environment. Other schools and units include the intelligence training institute, open-source training wing, cyber defence school, and additional units to strengthen the DIS's training capabilities.

The new DTCOM takes a more coordinated and centralised approach to training and development, thereby driving the service's workforce transformation and competency development, MINDEF said. Beyond strengthening the DIS's capabilities, the new command will also contribute to the SAF's overall operational readiness, MINDEF said. Equipping DIS personnel with the expertise to operate in an increasingly complex digital environment will raise the service's ability to support the wider SAF in conducting integrated and effective operations.

DTCOM will also boost training and professional development for operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen), who play an important role in sustaining the DIS's capabilities. Through structured training and opportunities to deepen their competencies, the DIS's NSmen will be better equipped to keep pace with technological developments and adapt to evolving operational requirements, the ministry said. This ensures that DIS personnel remain proficient in their respective roles and are better prepared to support the SAF's operational needs.