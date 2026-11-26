Over 200 volunteers and partners received recognition at the National SaferSG Award Ceremony in Singapore, honoring community contributions to safety and security.

The National SaferSG Award Ceremony took place on November 26 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, recognizing the critical contributions of community members to public safety. More than 200 volunteers and corporate partners were honored during the event for their dedication to enhancing security through various initiatives supported by the Singapore Police Force.

Community Vigilance in Boon Lay

Bharath Reddy Vanukuru, a 43-year-old product manager at a bank and Singapore permanent resident from India, received the Outstanding SaferSG Volunteer Award under the Citizens on Patrol programme. He has actively monitored his Boon Lay neighbourhood for over four years, a commitment that has personally benefited his health by helping him lose 40kg through walking his patrol routes.

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Vanukuru's duties include knocking on neighbors' doors during anti-scam outreach, distributing pamphlets, and identifying potential hazards. He recently reported a safety risk involving children charging e-bikes at an opened electric panel box in a void-deck study corner, a finding that was immediately passed to the police for investigation.

Expressing his motivation, Vanukuru stated that Singapore has provided stability and security for his family, noting that his two children were born in the country. He views his volunteer work as a way to give back to the nation that has supported his family's life and growth over the years.

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Support for Scam and Crime Victims

Liu Yanru, a 26-year-old social service professional, was also recognized as a recipient of the Outstanding SaferSG Volunteer Award for her role in the Victim Care Cadre Programme. She works directly with individuals who have fallen victim to scams and sex crimes, providing essential care and support to those affected by these offenses.

Describing the recognition as humbling, Liu attributed her success to the support of her colleagues in the programme. She identified herself as a junior victim care officer and emphasized that her professional standing would not have been possible without the collective effort of her fellow team members.

Official Recognition and Global Safety Context

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming addressed the ceremony, highlighting that the timing coincided with International Volunteer Day on December 5. He used the occasion to honor the volunteers and partners, noting that the collective efforts of the community contribute significantly to the nation's well-being.

Goh referenced Gallup's 2026 Global Safety Report, which ranked Singapore first in the Asia-Pacific region and a narrow second globally. He urged all attendees to remain proud of their contributions while ensuring that safety measures are never taken for granted.

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Corporate Partners and Future Recruitment

Corporate entities also played a significant role in the awards, with SBS Transit receiving the Outstanding SaferSG Partner Award. The transport operator was recognized for displaying advisories on scams and voyeurism across its networks and providing space for police outreach activities, including an SGSecure exercise at the Ang Mo Kio Bus interchange in April 2026.

During his speech, Goh Pei Ming announced that the Singapore Police Force is launching a new volunteer recruitment campaign titled Our Home, Our Watch. The initiative aims to inspire Singaporeans from all walks of life to step forward and make a tangible difference in keeping the country safe.