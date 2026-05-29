Safety lapses exposed at construction site in Thomson Green

A safety inspection at a construction site in Thomson Green uncovered a string of safety lapses that exposed workers to serious injuries. The inspection, which was conducted by Ministry of Manpower (MOM) inspectors, revealed unguarded openings, building materials placed near unprotected edges, unguarded machinery, and cluttered walkways, among other lapses.

A safety inspection at a construction site in Thomson Green uncovered a string of safety lapses that exposed workers to serious injuries. The inspection, which was conducted by Ministry of Manpower (MOM) inspectors, revealed unguarded openings, building materials placed near unprotected edges, unguarded machinery, and cluttered walkways, among other lapses.

The house being built includes an attic, but it was deemed too dangerous for the inspectors to access due to the temporary staircase leading to the attic not providing adequate footing. Anyone who slipped risked sliding towards exposed rebars. MOM's director of occupational safety and health inspectorate, Audrina Chua, said that the ministry will take necessary enforcement actions and consider a stop-work order that would require the contractor to rectify the hazards before work can resume.

Refresher training will also be required for the workers and project manager, Chua said, so that they can really take care of safety moving forward. The safety inspection comes amid a renewed clampdown on the construction sector, following two fatal accidents at construction sites earlier in the month. MOM and the Workplace Safety and Health Council called for a voluntary safety time-out across the industry from 20 May to 3 June 2026.

The safety time-out means taking a brief pause from work, especially when there are spikes in workplace incidents or emerging risks. MOM is also ramping up inspections in high-risk sectors, with a particular focus on smaller worksites such as the Thomson Green one. Such sites accounted for more than 60 per cent of the construction sector's fatal cases last year, Chua noted. Officers are aided by technology during inspections, using drones to survey sites deemed unsafe for access.

The drones also let officers cover a broad area efficiently, useful for smaller worksites that tend to be clustered together, without having to deploy multiple personnel. MOM's annual work safety and health report showed Singapore's workplace fatal injury rate fell to a record low of 0.96 per 100,000 workers, among the safest in the world, down from 1.2 in 2024, when there were 43 workplace deaths. Even so, 36 workers died on the job last year.

Vehicular incidents remained the top cause, claiming 15 lives, followed by falls from height and the collapse or failure of structures and equipment. Together the three accounted for 28 deaths, or 78 per cent of the total. Construction logged the most fatalities of any sector at 12, ahead of manufacturing's seven. There were also 660 major injuries, a rate of 17.7 per 100,000 workers.

The 2025 report was also the first to capture platform worker injuries, following the Platform Workers Act that came into force last year. Two platform workers were among the dead and 74 suffered major injuries, giving them a combined fatal-and-major injury rate of 84.6 per 100,000 - far above the national average. To address the road risks they face, MOM has formed a Platform Worker Safety Workgroup with government agencies, platform companies and NTUC.

For the construction sector, Chua's message is clear: We want the industry to really pay attention, review their risk assessments, safe work procedures, and also remind their workers to pay attention to safety and health





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Safety Lapses Construction Site Thomson Green Ministry Of Manpower Enforcement Actions Refresher Training Voluntary Safety Time-Out Clampdown On Construction Sector

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