Saint Laurent CEO: Luxury Groups Must Work Harder to Win Back Aspirational Shoppers Amid Luxury Slowdown

Cedric Charbit, CEO of Saint Laurent, discusses the challenges faced by luxury groups in attracting younger and more aspirational shoppers without diluting the exclusivity on which luxury brands depend. He emphasizes the need for more effort to retain clients and the brand's desire to expand into underdeveloped categories such as menswear.

Cedric Charbit , CEO of Saint Laurent , says luxury groups must work harder to win back aspirational shoppers as the French fashion house bets on menswear and China to revive growth for its struggling parent company Kering .

He mentions that Saint Laurent has focused heavily on its wealthiest clients, while aspirational customers have fallen through the cracks during the luxury slowdown. Charbit also highlights the need for more effort to retain clients and the brand's desire to expand into underdeveloped categories such as menswear





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Saint Laurent Cedric Charbit Luxury Slowdown Aspirational Shoppers Men's Wear China Kering Francesca Bellettini Luca De Meo

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