Ugandan authorities remand Sam Mugumya and two soldiers to prison after military court charges them with treason and coordination with rebel group ADF in Kampala.

A former aide to jailed Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye, identified as Sam Mugumya, appeared before a military court in the capital city of Kampala on Wednesday, November 19, 2026. He faces formal charges of treachery more than a year after he was seized by unidentified armed men from a hotel location.

Sam Mugumya and two accompanying soldiers were remanded to separate prisons in Kampala after both denying the serious allegations brought against them by the prosecution. The military stated that the trio is accused of coordinating with the Allied Democratic Forces, a known rebel group opposing the government.

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Core Treason Allegations Detail

The military released a statement confirming that Sam Mugumya, alongside two soldiers, has been charged with treachery and other security-related offences. The prosecution alleges that Mugumya held meetings in various parts of Uganda where he solicited support from soldiers to coordinate with the Allied Democratic Forces.

The charges specifically cite the coordination of efforts between military personnel and the rebel group. The Allied Democratic Forces is an Islamist rebel group based in the jungles of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. From this base, the group has been launching sporadic attacks against targets in Uganda and neighboring regions in Congo.

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Mugumya Disappearance And Military Stance

Family members and supporters of Sam Mugumya had reported not knowing his whereabouts since he was picked up by armed men from a hotel in August 2025. During the period of his absence, the Ugandan military had previously denied holding him in custody, creating a significant gap in public knowledge regarding his status.

The situation shifted in early October when Uganda's military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of President Yoweri Museveni, posted on the social media platform X on October 2. He confirmed that he had custody of Mugumya but did not elaborate on the specific reasons for his detention at that time.

Political Context And Future Steps

Sam Mugumya previously served as an aide to Kizza Besigye, a prominent and jailed opposition figure in Uganda. This connection places the treason charges within a broader context of political tension and security concerns in the region. The remand to separate prisons ensures that Sam Mugumya and the two soldiers are held in isolation from one another while the legal process proceeds.

The case highlights the ongoing security challenges facing the Ugandan government, particularly regarding insurgent groups operating across borders. The formal court appearance marks a significant development in the long-standing disappearance of Sam Mugumya, bringing his legal status into the public record after more than a year of uncertainty for his family and supporters.