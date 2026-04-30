Sam Neill Declared Cancer-Free After Groundbreaking Car-T Therapy

Sam Neill, the Jurassic Park star, shares his journey to recovery after being diagnosed with stage 3 lymphoma four years ago. He credits an innovative Car-T therapy for saving his life and urges for wider accessibility to such treatments.

Sam Neill , the renowned actor best known for his role in Jurassic Park, has revealed that he is now cancer-free after a groundbreaking treatment known as Car-T therapy.

The 78-year-old star, who was diagnosed with stage 3 lymphoma four years ago, shared the news on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to the medical professionals who helped him overcome the disease. Neill described himself as 'patient zero' for the experimental treatment, which was administered after chemotherapy stopped being effective. In a heartfelt post, he explained that he had been undergoing chemotherapy for years, but the treatment was no longer working, and his condition was becoming increasingly serious.

It was at this critical juncture that he was offered the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial for Car-T therapy, a cutting-edge treatment designed to target his specific type of lymphoma. Neill admitted that the process was uncertain, as he was the first patient to undergo this treatment, and the outcomes were unpredictable.

However, the results were nothing short of miraculous. After a series of scans, Neill was declared cancer-free, a development that left him and his medical team amazed. He took the opportunity to thank his doctors, including Professor Miles Prince and his team in Melbourne, as well as Dr. Orly Lavee and her team in Sydney, for their dedication and expertise.

Neill emphasized that his recovery was not a miracle but a testament to the power of science and the hard work of medical professionals. He also expressed his hope that Car-T therapies and other advanced treatments would become widely available to all who need them, not just in Australia and New Zealand but worldwide. Neill concluded his post by urging for greater accessibility to these life-saving treatments, highlighting the importance of continued research and development in the field of oncology





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