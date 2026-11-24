Samsung integrates Galaxy tablets with Knox security and partner tools like Lightspeed and Boomerang to secure AI-driven learning environments for students and educators.

Samsung and its strategic partners are deploying advanced security and management tools to help educators and parents navigate the complex digital risks associated with classroom technology. The initiative aims to keep personal learning devices focused on educational outcomes while providing robust protection for students using AI tools. This approach combines Samsung Galaxy Tab devices with the Samsung Knox security platform and Knox Classroom software to create a controlled environment for both in-school and remote learning scenarios. The solution addresses the dual challenge of leveraging new technology for engagement while mitigating potential safety threats.

How Samsung Knox Classroom Supports Secure Learning

Samsung Knox operates continuously in the background to establish a secure foundation for supported Galaxy devices, ensuring that sensitive student information remains protected from unauthorized access. The platform offers centralized control through Samsung Knox Classroom, allowing educators to manage lesson flow and device activity seamlessly from a single interface. This system provides real-time visibility across student screens during lessons, enabling teachers to maintain order and focus without constant supervision. Timothy Tan, the director and head of integrated business at Samsung, emphasized that the primary goal is to empower students with transformative technology while keeping classrooms safe from digital threats.

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Educators can utilize simple controls to lock screens when the class needs to refocus or remotely operate a student's keyboard, mouse, and touchscreen to offer immediate, hands-on assistance. At the EDUtech Asia 2026 event, visitors observed how these tools provide the necessary oversight to ensure students stay on track during digital instruction. The system is designed to solve real classroom pain points by reducing the administrative burden on teachers. This allows instructors to dedicate more time to teaching and less time to managing device distractions or security incidents. The integration of enterprise-grade security ensures that the learning environment remains stable and reliable.

Partner Tools Address AI Risks And Screen Time

Recent data from the Programme for International Student Assessment 2025 study highlights the widespread adoption of AI in education. Two-thirds of local students use AI chatbots to assist with learning at least once a week, while nearly half utilize AI to research new topics, summarize texts, and draft assignments. This surge in usage introduces critical concerns regarding device security, data privacy, and the spread of misinformation or hyper-realistic deepfakes. To combat these risks, Samsung integrates specialist partner solutions that offer advanced, real-time online safeguards powered by artificial intelligence.

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Digital safety specialist Lightspeed provides on-device tools to monitor student AI activity and block inappropriate material by category and age group. This solution helps keep educational platforms like YouTube useful for learning by allowing access to approved videos while blocking distracting content. For managing usage outside of school hours, Samsung partners with Boomerang to apply system-level controls to supported Galaxy tablets. Boomerang gives educators and parents straightforward tools to monitor and manage app usage, ensuring that personal learning devices remain focused on educational purposes even when students are unsupervised at home.

Creative Tools Enhance Digital Engagement

Beyond security and management, technology serves to inspire creativity and enhance learning outcomes for students. Singapore-developed Hypersketch offers a unique web-based platform that allows students to transform two-dimensional sketches into three-dimensional images using generative AI prompting capabilities. The tool supports fine motor skills and spatial reasoning by enabling students to draw with the S Pen on compatible Galaxy Tab devices. This combination of digital creation and hands-on practice demonstrates how technology can be used to foster curiosity and cognitive development in young learners.

The Singapore Government has issued stricter guidelines regarding screen time to address concerns about excessive device usage. Samsung's ecosystem responds to these regulatory expectations by providing comprehensive controls that extend beyond the classroom walls. By working hand-in-hand with Samsung Knox, Boomerang ensures that screen time is managed effectively without feeling like a second job for parents or teachers. These integrated solutions collectively create a secure, engaging, and effective learning environment that balances innovation with responsibility. The availability of Knox Classroom in Singapore marks a significant step toward standardizing digital safety in educational settings.