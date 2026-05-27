Samsung union workers approve wage deal after bitter dispute over AI chip bonuses

Samsung Electronics' unionized workers in South Korea voted 74% in favor of a tentative wage agreement, ending a five-month dispute over performance bonuses linked to the company's booming AI chip business. The deal includes a 10-year special bonus system for chip divisions and a 6.2% wage hike.

Samsung Electronics ' unionized workers in South Korea have voted overwhelmingly to approve a tentative wage deal , ending a protracted five-month dispute that highlighted deep divisions within the tech giant over performance bonuses tied to its booming artificial intelligence chip business.

The union announced on Wednesday that nearly 74 percent of the 62,616 workers who cast ballots supported the agreement, which includes a new 10-year special performance bonus system for the semiconductor division and an average 6.2 percent wage increase. The deal was reached last Wednesday after last-minute mediation by South Korea's Labour Minister, just hours before a planned strike by union members.

However, the ratification process faced a last-minute legal challenge from a minority union representing consumer electronics workers, who argued that the agreement unfairly benefits employees in the chip divisions at the expense of others. The court has not yet ruled on the request to block the vote, but the union proceeded with the ballot, and the result now paves the way for implementation.

Samsung, which declined to comment on the vote, had previously expressed hope that the deal would restore stability and focus on the company's competitive edge in semiconductors. The wage dispute began earlier this year when the union demanded a larger share of profits from Samsung's chip business, which has seen a surge in demand due to the global AI boom.

The company's semiconductor division has been a key driver of revenue, and workers there have argued that their contributions are not being adequately rewarded. Management, on the other hand, maintained that the bonus system must be sustainable and aligned with long-term corporate strategy. The tentative agreement reflects a compromise: a dedicated bonus pool for chip workers combined with a general wage hike for all employees.

The vote approval is a significant milestone in South Korea's labor relations, as Samsung is the country's largest conglomerate and a bellwether for industrial practices. Observers noted that the peaceful resolution avoids a costly strike that could have disrupted global supply chains for memory chips and other components. Still, the division between chip and non-chip workers persists, and some analysts warn that the new bonus system may exacerbate inequality within the company.

Samsung has pledged to review its overall compensation structure to ensure fairness and transparency. The union leadership, meanwhile, has called for unity, urging all workers to focus on the company's long-term success. The wage deal comes at a time when Samsung is facing intense competition in the AI chip market from rivals like SK Hynix and TSMC.

The company recently announced plans to invest billions of dollars in new semiconductor facilities and research, betting that AI-driven demand will continue to grow. The labor agreement is seen as a step towards stabilizing the workforce and allowing Samsung to concentrate on technological innovation.

However, the underlying tensions remain, and future negotiations over bonuses and working conditions are likely to be closely watched. For now, the majority of workers have chosen to accept the deal, bringing an end to months of uncertainty that had overshadowed Samsung's corporate activities. The union emphasized that the approval was a democratic decision and that it will continue to monitor the implementation of the agreement.

Labour Minister Kim Young-hoon, who mediated the talks, praised both sides for reaching a compromise and said the government would support constructive labor-management relations. The next challenge for Samsung will be to heal the rift between different employee groups while maintaining its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving tech landscape





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Samsung Electronics Labor Dispute Wage Deal AI Chip Bonuses South Korea

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