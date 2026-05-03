Sandra Oh Reflects on Her Career Journey and the Evolution of Asian Representation in Hollywood

Sandra Oh discusses her early acceptance in Canada, the challenges of breaking into Hollywood, and her role in advancing Asian representation in the entertainment industry. She also shares her perspective on choosing meaningful projects and the importance of continued storytelling.

Sandra Oh , the 54-year-old actress born to Korean immigrants in Nepean, Ottawa, felt an immediate sense of acceptance when she began her career in Canada.

Her early roles in films like 1994's Double Happiness and The Diary of Evelyn La paved the way for her breakthrough in Hollywood with the 1997 movie Bean. In a recent interview with People Magazine, Sandra reflected on the differences between the Canadian and American entertainment industries, noting that while she felt welcomed in Canada from the start, Hollywood presented a more challenging path. It took her years of perseverance and luck to establish herself in the competitive U.S. market.

Sandra became a trailblazer as one of the first Asian actresses to secure leading roles, earning critical acclaim and recognition for her performances in shows like ABC's Grey's Anatomy, where she played Dr. Cristina Yang, and BBC's Killing Eve, where she portrayed M16 agent Eve Polastri. Her achievements have been marked by prestigious awards, including Emmy and Golden Globe wins.

The growing success of Asian artists, such as Wicked's Michelle Yeoh and Sandra's Quiz Lady co-star Awkwafina, fills her with pride. She believes this momentum is crucial and must be sustained through continued storytelling and audience engagement. Sandra's journey has evolved significantly over the years. In her upcoming HBO Max documentary, The A-List: 15 Stories From Asian and Pacific Diasporas, she opens up about her life and career as an Asian woman.

She now enjoys the freedom to choose projects that resonate with her personal values and aspirations. Sandra explained that this newfound autonomy has come after years of navigating the industry's constraints. She emphasized the importance of making choices that align with her true self, both in her professional and personal life. This shift has allowed her to focus on meaningful work that she believes deserves to be shared with the world





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