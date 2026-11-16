Sanli Environmental reported an 82.7% net profit decline to $600,000 for H1 2026 due to higher raw material costs and lack of prior gains. Revenue rose 18.3% to $85.3m as EPC projects drove growth despite margin compression.

Sanli Environmental Limited reported a sharp 82.7% decline in net profit, falling to $600,000 for the half-year period ending 30 September 2026. This significant contraction compares to a net profit of $3.2 million recorded during the same period in the prior fiscal year. The drop was primarily driven by a surge in operational costs and the absence of a substantial non-recurring gain that boosted last year's figures. CEO Sim Hock Heng directly attributed the performance challenges to elevated raw material prices and the lack of one-off financial benefits seen previously.

Revenue Growth Driven By Engineering Contracts

Despite the profit squeeze, the company successfully generated $85.3 million in revenue, marking an 18.3% increase from the $72.1 million earned in the corresponding previous period. This financial expansion was largely fueled by the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) segment, which saw its revenue climb 47.9% to reach $68.2 million. The surge in EPC revenue was directly linked to projects awarded during the 2026 financial year that were recognized during this reporting window. Additionally, the Emerging Business Segments (EBS), specifically chemical manufacturing, contributed to the overall revenue growth trajectory.

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Margin Compression Offsets Top Line Gains

The group experienced a 25.7% decline in gross profit, which dropped to $6.9 million from $9.3 million, causing the gross margin to narrow significantly to 8.1% from 13.0%. This compression occurred because lower-margin EPC projects now constitute a larger proportion of the total revenue mix. However, specific divisions showed varied performance, with Operations and Maintenance (O&M) revenue falling 37.0% to $16.0 million. The O&M decline was attributed to fewer spare-part orders and the timely completion of existing projects prior to contract renewals. Conversely, O&M gross profit surged by 267.7% to $4.0 million, becoming the largest contributor to profitability.

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One-Time Gains and Financial Position Changes

Other income fell by $2.2 million to $0.4 million, a stark contrast to the prior period which included a $2.1 million gain from the disposal of a property located at 28 Kian Teck Drive. Consequently, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was halved to $3.2 million from $6.4 million. The company's balance sheet showed total assets increasing to $182.1 million and total equity rising to $62.9 million. Current liabilities stood at $102.8 million, while non-current liabilities remained steady at $16.3 million. Net asset value per share was recorded at 18.24 Singapore cents.

Strong Order Book Supports Future Operations

Looking ahead, Sanli Environmental maintains a robust order book valued at $699.5 million as of 30 September 2026. The majority of this pipeline consists of ongoing EPC water and wastewater treatment projects. The group has explicitly stated that it will prioritize the timely delivery of these contracts to stabilize operations. Management emphasized that focusing on execution for these large-scale environmental infrastructure projects is central to their strategy for overcoming current cost headwinds and restoring profitability margins.