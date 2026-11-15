Santa Marta Coalition Presses Fossil Fuel Transition Without Colombia

Ireland and Tuvalu assume leadership of the Santa Marta Coalition as Colombia withdraws due to new oil policies, with national plans set for release at COP31 in Turkey.

The Santa Marta Coalition, a pivotal alliance dedicated to accelerating the global transition away from fossil fuels, is proceeding with its strategic agenda despite the recent withdrawal of Colombia, a founding champion of the initiative. The group, originally launched in the Colombian coastal city of Santa Marta in April, is preparing to unveil comprehensive new national plans during the ongoing United Nations climate talks, known as COP31, in Antalya, Turkey. This diplomatic maneuver ensures that the momentum for decarbonization continues uninterrupted, even as key member states shift their domestic energy priorities.

Leadership Handover to Ireland and Tuvalu

Ireland and the Pacific island nation of Tuvalu are officially set to take over the leadership of the initiative from Colombia and the Netherlands, marking a significant transition in global climate governance. A statement from Ireland's Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment confirmed Colombia's withdrawal and emphasized that preparations for a program of events in both successor countries next year are well advanced. The coalition is expected to release a detailed progress report this week, outlining concrete steps taken by participating countries to reduce their dependence on coal, oil, and gas.

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Philip Nugent, director general for EU, international, and marine affairs, Stientje van Veldhoven, minister of climate policy and green growth of the Netherlands, and Maina Talia, minister of home affairs, climate change, and environment of Tuvalu, previously posed alongside Colombia's Environmental Minister Irene Velez Torres at the end of the foundational conference on April 29, 2026. This historical moment now serves as the backdrop for a new chapter in international climate diplomacy. A second international conference is planned for July 2027 to further solidify these emerging national strategies and maintain pressure on global energy markets.

Political Shifts in Colombia's Energy Sector

Colombia's departure from the coalition follows the election of President Abelardo de la Espriella, who assumed office in August with a mandate to strengthen the country's oil and gas industry and revive exploration efforts. He succeeded leftist President Gustavo Petro, whose administration had made moving away from fossil fuels a central pillar of its environmental agenda and notably stopped awarding new oil and gas exploration contracts. The new administration argues that the previous restrictions on gas development contributed to domestic shortages, forcing some industries to rely on more polluting fuels.

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Colombia's former Environment Minister and one of the initiative's leading advocates, Irene Velez, has stated that the coalition has developed momentum beyond the specific government that helped establish it. Current Environment Minister Fabio Arjona has argued that expanding supplies of natural gas, while itself a fossil fuel, would help reduce overall emissions by replacing dirtier alternatives and ensuring the country's energy security. Neither the Colombian Environment Ministry nor the presidential office responded to direct questions regarding the withdrawal or plans to attend the next conference.

Strategic Roadmaps for Global Decarbonization

The Santa Marta conference emerged from widespread frustration over the slow pace of international efforts to reduce dependence on the fossil fuels that are the main drivers of global warming. The initiative brought representatives from 57 countries together to explore ways of turning broad international commitments into concrete national policies. Unlike formal UN climate negotiations, the gathering was designed to encourage open discussions without the immediate pressure to reach binding agreements or commit to rigid specific deadlines.

At the 2023 UN climate summit in Dubai, known as COP28, nearly 200 countries agreed for the first time to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems. However, that agreement established no binding timetable, leaving governments to determine how to fulfill the commitment independently. Since then, little has happened on the international level toward reducing greenhouse gases, making the voluntary national plans from the Santa Marta Coalition increasingly significant for global climate targets.

COP31 Outlines Fossil Fuel Transition Framework

At COP31, governments are confronting renewed disagreements over how to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels in an initial outline of a possible agreement. The proposal includes recognizing a global fossil fuel transition road map developed by Brazil's COP30 presidency in 2025. This voluntary road map, published on Nov 3 and formally presented at COP31 a week later, outlines ways countries can reduce their dependence on coal, oil, and gas according to their specific economic circumstances.

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Natalie Jones, a senior policy adviser at the International Institute for Sustainable Development, noted that 23 countries have announced national or regional road maps or plans to develop them. The Santa Marta coalition is actively advancing work on national road maps, trade, economic policies, and financial incentives to support these transitions. The formal handover during COP31 will provide further details on how the new leadership will coordinate these efforts to ensure the coalition remains a potent force for climate action.