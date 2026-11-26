SAP announces potential job reductions of 10,000 roles to reshape its software business for the AI era, marking a significant strategic shift under CEO Christian Klein.

Software giant SAP is preparing to eliminate at least 10,000 positions globally, representing approximately 9% of its current workforce. This major restructuring initiative is designed to transform the company's software business to better align with the demands of the artificial intelligence era.

The announcement comes as Chief Executive Christian Klein pushes an aggressive AI-first strategy to revitalize the Walldorf-based enterprise.

Strategic Shift Toward AI-First Operations

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SAP is fundamentally reshaping its product development, engineering, and sales structures to prioritize artificial intelligence integration. CEO Christian Klein aims to embed AI tools directly into the company's applications following earlier challenges with introducing AI products. The leadership team is currently redesigning how products are developed and sold to ensure these changes are effective. All departments have been asked to identify areas for potential cost savings and operational efficiency. The product, engineering, and sales departments are under particular focus during this review process.

Executive Board Changes and Leadership Departures

The restructuring follows a period of significant executive instability and board reorganization within the company. SAP reorganized its executive board twice in 2026 as part of Klein's broader push to promote an AI-first strategy. Two of the six board members will leave the company in March as part of this ongoing transition. In one notable change, Christian Klein took over most responsibilities previously held by product lead Muhammad Alam after Alam did not renew his contract. Additionally, Sales Chief Thomas Saueressig announced last week that he will leave SAP to become the CEO of Ionos Group SE.

Labour Negotiations and Employment Guarantees

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The total number of job cuts has not been finalized and may change following labour negotiations. Germany's labour council holds an employment guarantee for SAP employees through 2028, which could impact the final scope of the reductions. SAP states it is still reviewing its organization to ensure alignment with strategy and customer needs. The company declined to comment on whether specific job cuts are planned, emphasizing continuous organizational reviews. Despite these plans, SAP employs more than 110,000 people worldwide, and headcount has increased slightly over the course of the recent year according to CFO Dominik Asam.

Historical Context and Financial Implications

SAP has a precedent for large-scale restructurings, typically announcing them in late January alongside full-year results. The company previously eliminated around 10,000 positions in 2024, a process that cost approximately €3 billion and took over a year to complete. That previous effort was mainly handled through voluntary departures and retraining workers, keeping the total number of employees relatively flat. The 2024 restructuring allowed SAP to hire for new positions while reducing the overall headcount in specific areas. This new initiative follows a similar pattern but with a sharper focus on AI capabilities and global workforce optimization.