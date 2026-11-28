Gabungan Parti Sarawak secured 29 of 82 seats uncontested at nomination close, a record for the state, with 168 candidates accepted and polling set for Dec 12.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) won 29 of the 82 state seats uncontested when nominations closed on Nov 28, the highest number of walkovers in Sarawak election history.

The Election Commission said 168 candidates were accepted and none were rejected. GPS now needs to win just 13 of the remaining 53 contested seats to secure a simple majority. The coalition is led by caretaker premier Abang Johari Openg, who retained his Gedong seat unopposed. EC chairman Ramlan Harun said the 29 uncontested wins surpassed the previous record of 19 seats in the 1996 state polls.

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This is part of democracy, he told a press conference in Kuching. Whoever wants to contest can do so. We only facilitate the process. The uncontested seats are Tanjong Datu, Pantai Damai, Demak Laut, Tupong, Samariang, Satok, Asajaya, Muara Tuang, Sadong Jaya, Simunjan, Gedong, Sebuyau, Lingga, Beting Maro, Engkilili, Saribas, Layar, Bukit Saban, Kuala Rajang, Semop, Daro, Repok, Dalat, Tellian, Katibas, Bukit Goram, Bekenu, Lambir and Bukit Sari.

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GPS Candidates Win Unopposed

Of the uncontested wins, 27 went to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu and two to the Sarawak United People Party. Among those who won unopposed were Abang Johari, his deputies Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Douglas Uggah Embas, and GPS information chief Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah. Even without a contest, it reflects the confidence that the people have placed in GPS all this while, Abang Johari said, adding that the party would continue its efforts for the future of Sarawak.

He also expressed appreciation to parties in the federal unity government for not fielding candidates in the Borneo state. The 29 uncontested seats cover 632,149 voters, or about 30.7 per cent of the electorate. These voters do not need to turn out on polling day, Ramlan said, advising them to check MySPR and other official channels. Campaigning runs from now until 11.59pm on Dec 11.

Early voting is on Dec 8 and polling is on Dec 12. The election is the fourth state election in Malaysia this year. GPS has the most candidates with 82. Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak is contesting 29 seats, Parti Bumi Kenyalang 17, DAP 14, Parti Bangsa Malaysia three and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak one.

Candidates Ages And Contest Types

There are also 22 independent candidates. The oldest candidate is PBDS John Antau Linggang, 78, standing in Krian. The youngest is 24-year-old Irene Wong Lee Ting from DAP in Pelawan. The elections feature nine four-cornered contests, 15 three-cornered fights and 29 straight fights.

The polls mark a sharp contrast to the 2021 state election, when all 82 seats were contested, although GPS still cruised to a landslide victory. A total of 349 candidates contested in 2021. Major Peninsular Malaysia-based political parties and coalitions have chosen to sit out the polls, giving GPS a wide berth. Of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Pakatan Harapan coalition, only DAP is contesting, with Parti Keadilan Rakyat and Parti Amanah Negara sitting out.

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PKR decision to sit out drew ire from Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who questioned the move. Chong suggested PKR was reluctant to contest to avoid jeopardising GPS support for the federal government. Anwar has denied that his party was submitting to GPS. Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the GPS uncontested wins reflect the unity among its component parties.

Analysts Call Walkovers Unprecedented

This reflects the unity among our friends in the GPS component parties and is a good sign, he said. BN decided not to contest in Sarawak much earlier, before other parties announced they would also not be contesting. Analysts described the scale of the walkovers as unprecedented. Jayum Jawan of the Institute of Borneo Studies at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak said: This is groundbreaking and unprecedented; it has never happened in any state in Malaysia.

We can usually expect maybe five or six walkovers in Sarawak. It is a great endorsement of Abang Johari leadership. Jayum noted that major political coalitions were reluctant to antagonise GPS, whose support could prove crucial in forming the next federal government. He said they should be able to win many of the other seats easily with landslides and hoped it would not be a clean sweep, which would not be good for any democracy.

James Chin, a professor of Asian studies at the University of Tasmania, said: We should be looking at the bigger picture. How did Sarawak reach a point where the only truly contestable seats are in urban, Chinese-majority areas? Prior to the dissolution of the Sarawak legislative assembly, GPS held 79 seats, including three won by opposition lawmakers who later joined a GPS component party. Two seats were held by DAP, while the remaining seat belonged to an independent.