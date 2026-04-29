SATS Apologizes After Video Shows Employee Tossing Luggage at Changi Airport

Ground-handling company SATS has issued an apology following the circulation of a video showing a service crew member throwing luggage onto a baggage belt at Changi Airport Terminal 2. The incident, which occurred on April 23, 2026, has raised concerns about the company’s service standards and operational practices. SATS explained that the luggage was being handled for rebooked flights and acknowledged that the behavior in the video did not meet their expectations. The company has taken corrective action and emphasized the importance of proper baggage handling.

A video showing a service crew member from ground-handling company SATS tossing luggage onto a baggage belt at Changi Airport Terminal 2 has sparked public concern and prompted an apology from the company.

The incident, which occurred on April 23, 2026, was captured in a video posted on Instagram by user Eric Yoong. The footage shows the SATS employee handling the luggage in a manner that appears to disregard proper procedures, raising questions about the company’s service standards and operational practices. SATS responded to the incident on April 28, acknowledging that the behavior depicted in the video does not align with their expectations for baggage handling.

The company explained that the luggage in question was originally checked in for a morning flight that was later canceled due to a technical issue with the aircraft. Passengers were rebooked on later flights, and their baggage was temporarily removed from the arrival belt for holding.

When new departure flights were confirmed, the service crew moved the bags back to the baggage belt for transfer to the airside baggage handling area, where security screening and uplift to the respective flights would take place. SATS emphasized that this transfer had to be carried out within a short timeframe to ensure passengers could make their rebooked flights.

The video captured only a part of this process, but the company admitted that the handling of the luggage was not up to their standards. SATS has since counselled the service crew member involved and reiterated the importance of proper baggage handling at all times, even under operational pressure. They have also reminded their teams to seek additional manpower when needed to maintain service standards.

The incident has drawn attention to the challenges faced by ground-handling staff in managing time-sensitive operations while upholding service quality. It also highlights the role of social media in bringing such issues to public attention, prompting companies to address concerns swiftly and transparently





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