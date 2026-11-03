SATS redeploys staff, seeks volunteers for baggage handling amid MOM probe into 45 firms

SATS has temporarily redeployed employees and asked for volunteers for baggage handling to keep Changi Airport operations running smoothly while MOM investigates 45 firms over suspected work pass offences involving about 270 workers.

SATS has temporarily redeployed some employees and assigned additional responsibilities to others to keep Changi Airport operations running smoothly, amid investigations into possible work pass violations involving workers employed by its contractors and sub-contractors.

In a bid to maintain operations, the ground handler also sought volunteers for temporary baggage-handling duties. The move comes after the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) launched a probe into 45 firms involved in Changi Airport operations. The firms are being investigated for suspected work pass offences, including false declarations and the illegal deployment of foreign workers.

Also read MOM Probes 45 Firms Over Work Pass Offences Involving 270 SATS Contract Workers at Changi Airport

MOM probes SATS contractor work pass violations

MOM said in a media statement on Nov 2 that it identified around 270 workers, employed by SATS contractors and sub-contractors, whose deployment may not have been in compliance with work pass regulations. The ministry found Employment Pass holders deployed to perform baggage-handling services during a recent inspection. MOM said its investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

In an e-mail sent to all staff and seen by The Straits Times on Nov 3, SATS thanked employees for helping out and supporting the company through the operational adjustments required in recent weeks. The e-mail addressed to SATS employees also outlined a broader context on actions the firm has taken to enhance verification process controls to make sure contractor workers are deployed according to their work passes.

We are rectifying compliance deficiencies in accordance with MOM's guidelines, the company said in the e-mail, urging employees to reach out to team leaders if they have questions or want to clarify facts after reading media reports on the investigation. A SATS employee who did not want to be named said employees, including those from non-operations departments, were encouraged to step up on a voluntary basis to help with baggage-handling services, especially to fill up slots for the upcoming Deepavali long weekend.

SATS volunteers receive incentives for extra duties

The Straits Times understands that employees who volunteer for additional 2½-hour block duties will receive $15 in NTUC vouchers, time off in lieu and transport allowance. In a statement to AsiaOne, SATS said it is a regular practice to invite employees from across the organisation to volunteer their support during peak travel periods, particularly towards the end of the year and major festive periods.

These opportunities include roles such as special services ambassadors, customer service and premier services ambassadors, as well as support for baggage services, the statement said. This provides colleagues from non-operational functions with opportunities to gain first-hand experience of frontline operations. These arrangements are coordinated with the respective departments, with appropriate training, guidance and supervision provided to ensure that operational and safety standards are maintained, SATS said.

Advertisement

Chang Airport Group supports SATS in manpower crisis

We may temporarily redeploy employees across different work areas and take the necessary steps to maintain safe, reliable and timely services for our airline customers and their passengers. Responding to queries from ST, a spokesperson for Changi Airport Group said it is working closely with SATS' management team to minimise the impact of the manpower situation on airport operations.

CAG expects SATS and other operators at Changi Airport to strengthen the oversight of companies they contract with and to ensure that these companies comply with applicable manpower laws and regulations. SATS is one of the key ground-handling operators at Changi Airport, providing services such as baggage handling, passenger services and cargo operations. Its share price fell 3.01% after market opened on Nov 3, with about four million shares worth about $14.2 million changing hands as of 10.40am.