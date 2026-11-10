SATS school meal app Tappee hit by cyber breach, four schools affected

SATS reported a cybersecurity incident in its Tappee school meal ordering app, affecting four Singapore schools and compromising student and parent data. The app is temporarily unavailable as investigations and remediation continue.

SATS said its school meal ordering app Tappee suffered a cybersecurity incident involving malicious access by an unauthorised external party. The breach affected four schools in Singapore and compromised student and parent data.

SATS identified the incident and announced it on Nov 10. Tappee will be temporarily unavailable as a precautionary measure while security reviews and remediation works are ongoing. SATS said meal ordering and delivery services continue without interruption. Meal orders are currently being managed directly through participating schools, and there has been no impact on meal provision to students.

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Compromised Student And Parent Data Details

Based on investigations so far, the types of data compromised include student names, email addresses, financial assistance statuses, student concession card numbers, and certain parent and guardian email addresses. A small number of records contain information on height and weight profile, allergy profile, and caloric intake data. SATS said no banking or credit card information, or details or images of student identification documents, have been compromised, as such information was not collected through the Tappee app.

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SATS said the unauthorised malicious access was through a vulnerability in the Tappee platform, which is developed and maintained by a third-party technology vendor, Serial Multivision. Upon detection of the incident, SATS immediately instructed Serial to suspend access to the Tappee application. SATS confirmed that its own IT infrastructure has not been compromised.

SATS said its cybersecurity specialists are working closely with Serial to strengthen security safeguards, address the vulnerabilities in the Tappee platform, and implement necessary remediation measures arising from the investigation. It has notified the Personal Data Protection Commission and will cooperate fully with the relevant authorities as investigations continue. SATS said it recognises the concern this incident may cause affected students, parents, and schools, and sincerely apologised.

Affected Schools And Individuals Notified

It has contacted the schools involved and is in the process of notifying affected individuals, while providing them with appropriate guidance and support. In response to CNA's query, SATS said it is not naming the four schools to protect the privacy and interests of affected students and families. SATS said it is committed to supporting affected schools, students and their families and implementing further cybersecurity enhancements across systems operated by its third-party technology providers.

The incident is among the latest in a string of high-profile data breaches in Singapore and abroad.