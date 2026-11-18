Saudi Civil Defence lifts alerts in Jazan, Najran and Khamis Mushait after Houthi missile and drone attacks on the kingdom and Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence authority confirmed on Wednesday, November 19, 2026, that the immediate danger had passed in the southern cities of Jazan, Najran and Khamis Mushait. This announcement came after the kingdom issued urgent threat alerts following a series of attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis. The region had been placed on high alert due to escalating hostilities in the ongoing conflict.

Saudi Civil Defence Lifts Threat Alerts

The Saudi Civil Defence authority officially stated that the threat to civilians in Jazan, Najran and Khamis Mushait had subsided on November 19, 2026. Authorities had previously issued warnings to residents in these specific southern locations as they prepared for potential impacts from incoming projectiles. The clearance of these alerts marks a temporary de-escalation in the immediate vicinity of these populated centers, although tensions remain high in the broader region.

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Houthi Forces Launch Missile And Drone Attacks

Yemen's Houthi armed forces confirmed they carried out two distinct military operations targeting sites in southern Saudi Arabia. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree detailed that the first operation involved firing several ballistic missiles at a sensitive site in the Jazan region. A second separate attack targeted a sensitive location at the Khamis Mushait air base using a drone, according to the same statement.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen reported separately that it successfully intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthis towards the Saudi capital of Riyadh. This interception highlights the defensive measures taken by coalition forces against the escalating aerial threats aimed at the kingdom's capital city. The dual nature of the Houthi offensive, combining ballistic missiles and drone technology, demonstrates the complexity of the threat facing Saudi defenses.

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Houthi Strategy Targets Critical Infrastructure

The Houthis, who control most of the populous parts of Yemen, have intensified their attacks on the Saudi capital in recent days. Yahya Saree stated that the militia targeted King Khalid International Airport and the financial center in Riyadh with a large number of cruise missiles. This strategic shift aims to pressure Saudi Arabia by hitting key economic and transportation hubs.

The conflict has turned the US ally Saudi Arabia into a major pressure point in a war that began with the United States and Israel attacking Iran in February. Yemen's Houthi armed forces have been consistently firing ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi airports, ports and oil installations. This sustained campaign is designed to cripple critical infrastructure and disrupt the economic stability of the kingdom.

Regional Conflict Expands With International Stakes

The escalation in Saudi-Houthi hostilities is deeply intertwined with the broader regional conflict initiated by the February attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran. The Houthis explicitly state that they are responding to Saudi attacks in Yemen, creating a cycle of retaliation that involves multiple international actors. The involvement of the Saudi-led coalition and the targeting of strategic assets like King Khalid International Airport raise the stakes for regional security.

The Civil Defence authority's decision to lift alerts in Jazan, Najran and Khamis Mushait on November 19, 2026, provides a brief window of stability. However, the confirmed destruction of a cruise missile by the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi claims of successful strikes on Riyadh indicate that the conflict remains volatile. The focus on financial centers and airports suggests a long-term strategy to erode Saudi economic resilience amidst the wider geopolitical tension involving Iran, the United States and Israel.