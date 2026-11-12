Saudi Arabia Presses EU to Designate Houthi Terrorist Group

Riyadh urges European Union officials to list Yemen's Houthi movement as terrorists amid escalating attacks, though Brussels cites peace process risks.

Saudi Arabia is intensifying its diplomatic campaign to persuade the European Union to designate Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement as a terrorist organization, marking a significant escalation in Riyadh's efforts to isolate the group. This push for stricter international classification comes as the kingdom faces near-daily attacks from the Houthis, which have resumed after more than a decade of conflict following the breakdown of a fragile truce. The push reflects Riyadh's determination to leverage international pressure to curb the violence that has recently targeted Saudi infrastructure, including the significant incident at King Khalid International Airport.

EU Hesitation and Security Concerns

The European Union has resisted Saudi demands primarily due to fears that such a designation would undermine future peace efforts in Yemen and disrupt vital humanitarian operations. According to six European officials, the bloc is concerned that listing the Houthi movement as a terrorist organization would close off the limited communication channels currently maintained with the group, thereby eliminating diplomatic avenues for conflict resolution. Furthermore, European policymakers worry that the designation could provoke retaliatory attacks on European vessels in the strategically critical Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait, further disrupting global trade routes that are already strained by regional instability.

Also read Saudi Air Defenses Intercept Houthi Missiles and Drones Aimed at Riyadh and Mecca

Stakeholder Positions and Diplomatic Views

Saudi Arabia has long led a military coalition fighting the Houthi movement on behalf of Yemen's internationally recognized government, which the rebels drove from the capital Sanaa in 2014. While the United States, Australia, and Canada have already designated the Houthis as terrorists, the EU has only sanctioned the group with an arms embargo and asset freezes on 12 commanders. European states, including the European Parliament which recently adopted a symbolic resolution calling for the designation, remain hesitant due to the practical implications. Joana de Deus Pereira, a senior fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, noted that while European nations wish to show solidarity with Riyadh, they believe the designation would have limited practical impact and could complicate the work of aid groups in Houthi-controlled areas.

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Impact on Trade and Regional Stability

The refusal to grant the terrorist designation carries significant implications for global commerce and regional security, particularly given the Houthis' capacity to disrupt maritime traffic. Yemen's coastline borders the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical waterway linking Europe and Asia, meaning any Houthi retaliation could exacerbate existing disruptions caused by Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The EU's cautious stance is also influenced by the procedural difficulty of reversing such a label, which requires unanimous support from all 27 member states to lift, making the decision a permanent diplomatic commitment that Brussels is reluctant to make without broader consensus.

Recent Escalation and Future Outlook

The urgency of Saudi Arabia's request is heightened by the resumption of cross-border attacks that have killed and injured civilians since the truce collapsed in July. The conflict intensified further after a deadly Houthi missile strike on Riyadh's King Khalid airport in October, which drew condemnation from EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who stated the bloc stood in solidarity with Saudi Arabia. Despite this verbal support, the EU has not moved to change the legal status of the Houthi movement, leaving Saudi Arabia to navigate the complex diplomatic landscape alone. The outcome of this pressure campaign will likely determine whether European humanitarian and diplomatic channels in Yemen remain open or are shuttered in response to the escalating violence.