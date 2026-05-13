Saudi Arabia's New Boldness in Defending Itself Against Iran

The recent Saudi attacks on Iranian territory, a first-of-its-kind military maneuver, demonstrate Riyadh's increased confidence in defending itself against its major regional rival, Iran. This development underscores the escalation of the conflict and highlights the widening involvement of the Middle East in the multifaceted war that began with the US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

The Saudi attacks on Iran ian soil, previously unreported, signify a strategic shift for the Arabian kingdom as it adapts to protect itself from its primary adversary.

The strikes, conducted by the Saudi Air Force, were launched in late March, as confirmed by two Western officials involved in the matter. However, the specific targets remain undisclosed, according to Reuters. A senior Saudi foreign ministry official declined to address the strikes in a comment request, but did reiterate the country's position advocating for de-escalation, self-restraint, and reduced tensions





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Middle East Saudi Arabia Iran Saudi Attacks Iranian Soil Iranian Missiles Iranian Drones Civilian Sites Airports Oil Infrastructure UAE Neutrality Proxy Wars Conflict Escalation Détente Ceasefire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran describes its proposal to end war with US as 'legitimate'Tehran's proposal includes lifting the US naval blockade and releasing Iranian assets that have been frozen in banks.

Read more »

US, Iran Warfare Escalates over Nuclear Issue and Oil TradeThe conflict between the US and Iran has reached a critical juncture as both sides showed signs of moving towards a potential escalation. Iran, under pressure from recent US strikes and a blockade, is demanding the removal of highly enriched uranium as a prerequisite for negotiations. Meanwhile, the US wants its nuclear material removed due to concerns of potential arms race. Additionally, China's leverage in purchasing sanctioned Iranian Crude Oil puts it in the middle of the conflict but its leverage to urge Iran to make concessions remains a subject of debate.

Read more »

UN Task Force Scrambles as Millions Face Hunger in Iran Fertilizers BlockadeA UN task force led by Jorge Moreira da Silva, Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), warns of a looming humanitarian crisis if fertilisers are not allowed through the Strait of Hormuz. He has been working to convince belligerent parties and has met with more than 100 countries to rally UN member state support around the mechanism.

Read more »

US President Dismisses Iran's Peace Proposal, Suspends Gasoline Tax, and Calls for Major Rollback of Iran's Nuclear ActivitiesThe US President has called Iran's peace proposal 'garbage' and said he would suspend the federal gasoline tax to help ease rising fuel prices. The President has also demanded a major rollback of Iran's nuclear activities, while Iran is pushing for a more limited agreement that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift the blockade ahead of further negotiations. The standoff over the strait has sent fuel prices skyrocketing and rattled world markets.

Read more »