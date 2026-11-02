Saudi civil defence says threat passed after alerts in southern cities

Saudi Arabia's civil defence authority said the threat had passed after issuing alerts for Khamis Mushait, Abha, Taif and Najran, and the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile.

Saudi Arabia's civil defence authority on Monday said the threat had passed shortly after issuing alerts for the southern and western cities of Khamis Mushait, Abha, Taif and Najran, amid weeks of escalating hostilities with Yemen's Houthis.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen later said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia. Southern Saudi Arabia, which borders Yemen, has come under repeated Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting military installations and energy infrastructure, including Jazan, home to a 400,000-barrel-per-day oil refinery on the Red Sea coast.

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Saudi Airstrikes Threaten Oil Production

Saudi Arabia has also carried out airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, as the renewed fighting heightens risks to the kingdom's oil production and exports. The Houthis have also targeted Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline and oil export facilities in Yanbu, a key Red Sea outlet for Saudi crude shipments. The alerts were issued for Khamis Mushait, Abha, Taif and Najran, cities in the south and west of the kingdom, before the civil defence authority declared the danger had passed.

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The Saudi-led coalition's statement that it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile came after the alerts, underscoring the continued threat to southern Saudi Arabia. The Jazan refinery, with a capacity of 400,000 barrels per day, sits on the Red Sea coast and is among the energy sites exposed to repeated Houthi attacks. Yanbu, another Red Sea export hub, and the East-West pipeline have also been targets, highlighting the risk to Saudi crude shipments and export infrastructure.

Renewed Fighting Risks Crude Shipments

Renewed fighting has raised concerns about the security of Saudi oil production and exports, the backbone of the kingdom's economy. The Houthis, aligned with Iran, have carried out missile and drone strikes on military installations and energy infrastructure in southern Saudi Arabia for years. Saudi Arabia has responded with airstrikes against Houthi targets inside Yemen as part of the Saudi-led coalition's campaign.

The latest alerts and interception show that hostilities remain intense despite the civil defence authority's all-clear for the southern cities.