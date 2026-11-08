Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi ballistic missiles fired toward Riyadh

The Saudi-led coalition said it destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis toward Riyadh, after loud booms were heard in the capital. The coalition later reported intercepting two cruise missiles in Riyadh and the southern region.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the Iran-aligned group towards Riyadh on Sunday, after loud booms were heard in the Saudi capital.

Saudi Civil Defense had issued an alert in the Riyadh region shortly before the booms, a Reuters witness said. Authorities later announced that the risk of danger had passed. Later, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles in Riyadh and the southern region. Buildings and construction sites fill the skyline in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in a recent image from the capital.

Also read Houthi health ministry says Saudi airstrikes kill 33 and wound 39 in Bani Hushaysh near Sanaa

Houthi Attacks Trigger Regional Escalation

Fighting between the sides has shattered a 2022 UN-brokered truce, after Saudi Arabia led a coalition of Arab states into Yemen in 2015 to restore the internationally recognised government following the Houthis' seizure of the capital Sanaa. The renewed fighting has become a front in the wider Middle East war triggered by US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February. The Houthis have targeted Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities with missiles and drones since hostilities resumed in July.

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Saudi Arabia has carried out airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in response. The latest incident comes a day after Yemen's Houthi-run health ministry said Saudi airstrikes killed at least 33 people near Sanaa. Saudi authorities said they were investigating. The intercepted missiles mark another escalation in the recurring cross-border attacks that have disrupted the region since the truce collapsed.

Residents in Riyadh reported hearing multiple loud booms before the coalition confirmed the intercepts. The coalition said its air defenses engaged the incoming projectiles and destroyed them before they could cause damage. There was no immediate claim of responsibility from the Houthis, though the coalition attributed the launches to the group. Saudi officials have repeatedly warned that such attacks target civilian infrastructure and populated areas.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Stalled Truce

The Houthis have said their strikes are a response to Saudi-led airstrikes and the broader war. The incident follows months of renewed hostilities that have killed dozens and displaced thousands in Yemen. International aid groups have warned of a worsening humanitarian situation as fighting intensifies. Diplomatic efforts to restore the truce have stalled, with both sides trading blame for the collapse of the UN-brokered agreement.

The United States and other powers have urged restraint. The coalition said it remains ready to defend Saudi territory and will continue operations against Houthi military targets. Further details on the missile types and launch sites were not immediately released.