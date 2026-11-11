Savills Singapore Reports Decline in Occupied Factory and Warehouse Space Amid Rising Rental Activity

Savills Singapore notes a drop in occupied factory and warehouse space while rental activity climbs 4.3% YoY, with prime rents showing a first decline in five quarters.

Savills Singapore announced that occupied space in the single- and multiple-user factory segments fell to 159,000 square feet, while warehouse space occupancy dropped to 128,000 square feet, despite a 4.3% year‑on‑year increase in rental activity. The firm recorded 3,192 deals in the third quarter, with higher leasing observed across the factory and warehouse segments.

Occupancy Declines Amid Higher Transaction Volume

The decline in occupied space is attributed to softer absorption in the factory market, which pushed vacancy rates up by 0.2 percentage points to 10.9% in Q3 and 9.7% year‑on‑year. Savills cites a reduction in available stock from the West Planning Region, which offset the completion of the ZAP Building in the North Planning Region.

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Prime Rents Diverge from JTC Indices

While JTC's broader rental indices improved in Q3, Savills reports that prime rental pressures grew more evident among its asset occupiers. Prime warehouse and logistics monthly rents fell for the first time after five consecutive quarters of growth, declining 2.7% quarter‑on‑quarter to $1.83 per square foot. Prime multiple‑user factory rents reached a three‑year low, dropping 1.3% quarter‑on‑quarter to $2.21 per square foot.

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Segment‑Specific Rental Growth Trends

JTC's rental indices varied across segments. Multiple‑user factory rental growth stabilized at 0.3% quarter‑on‑quarter, while warehouse rental growth accelerated to 1%. These figures contrast with Savills' observations of declining prime rents, highlighting differing market dynamics between broader indices and premium segments.

Implications for Industrial Demand and Future Outlook

Industry analysts note that high‑spec facilities are expected to drive industrial demand, with Realion forecasting up to a 3% rise in rents by 2027 despite the completion of 12.3 million square feet of new space. The current trend of declining occupancy in prime segments may influence future leasing strategies and investment decisions in Singapore's industrial real estate market.